AXIM® Biotechnologies Nutraceutical Division Announces Launch of Cannabinoid-Based Workout Gum and Other Upcoming Product Launches

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and cannabinoid research, announced today that its nutraceutical division AXIM® Wellness has launched its newest cannabinoid-based chewing gum product, Workout Gum. The Company will also be expanding its flagship nutraceutical product line, AXIM® Wellness Gum (“Wellness Gum”), within the coming weeks with two additional cannabinoid-based chewing gum products, Hangover Gum and Hole-in-One Gum.



Workout Gum combines 5 mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) per piece with caffeine and ginseng for increased energy and magnesium citrate to relieve fatigue and promote muscle growth. It’s more instant than a cup of coffee and much more convenient for those who are on-the-go. Gyms, fitness retailers and personal trainers will have access to bulk ordering and wholesale pricing of Workout Gum through the Wellness Gum wholesale program. The program also offers participants the opportunity to earn commission on sales made online or in stores.

“Our Wellness Gum line was created to bring consumers products that are customized to their lifestyle needs, act quickly and consistently, and are easy to take anywhere. Our newly launched Workout Gum formulation does just that by combining high-quality CBD with caffeine, ginseng and magnesium citrate to conveniently energize workouts on-the-go,” said John W. Huemoeller II, Chief Executive Officer of AXIM® Biotech. “We are also excited to give personal trainers the opportunity to offer our products to their customers and earn a commission in the process.”

Hole-in-One Gum is formulated with 5 mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with magnesium citrate, caffeine, ginseng, sage extract and wild green oat extract to power golfers through all 18 holes and help them stay focused. The gum is specifically formulated to help golfers improve their athletic endurance through a combination of caffeine, muscle-relieving magnesium citrate, attention-enhancing sage extract, and wild green oat extract to enhance cognitive function.

Hangover Gum provides 5 mg of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD, feverfew, caffeine ginseng and magnesium citrate to aid consumers in pushing through low energy levels and post-party aches to feel more like their fully-alert and active selves. Recovery doesn’t have to include greasy food and pain relief medications with this fast-acting gum.

Visit the Workout Gum website at workoutgum.com to learn more or purchase some today. For more information about the Workout Gum wholesale program, please visit wellnessgum.com/trainers .

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a world leader in the research and development of plant and laboratory-derived cannabinoid and oncological therapeutics. AXIM's proprietary research intends to find new ways to diagnose and treat cancer as well as other conditions, such as the intense side effects of chemotherapy, through innovative pharmaceutical delivery systems, cannabinoid-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, and novel therapeutics.

Currently, AXIM is undergoing clinical studies to its cannabinoid pharmaceutical product, MedChew® with dronabinol and acquiree Sapphire Biotech, Inc.’s diagnostic tool is being used to study the company's enzyme biomarker to detect pancreatic cancer earlier than circulating tumor cells. Learn more here . For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.



LEGAL DISCLOSURE

AXIM® Biotechnologies does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 888-829-0070

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Corporate Contact Info:

North American Address:

45 Rockefeller Plaza, 20th Fl.

New York, NY 10111, USA

P. 844 294 6246

European Address:

Industrieweg 40, Unit B4

3401 MA IJsselstein

Netherlands

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@aximbiotech.com

888-759-0844