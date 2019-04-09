Axis : Communications Showcases New Audio, Video and Access Control Solutions at ISC West 2019

As security market evolves, Axis underscores commitment to innovation.

As the industry looks for effective, integrated solutions that improve security and enhance business, Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, plans to deliver--announcing the debut of new products and solutions at ISC West 2019. These products will include new developments in network audio, multidirectional and infrared (IR) camera capabilities, and access control technology, highlighting Axis’ commitment to taking a leading role in the security industry.

“It is always a privilege to attend ISC West, and this year we look forward to showcasing a number of exciting new products and solutions,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc. “Building a smarter, more secure world--by providing all of our stakeholders with the solutions that they need to succeed--is our primary goal. We are eager for another opportunity to reach more people face-to-face while demonstrating some of the new security innovations that we’ll be releasing soon.”

Multidirectional camera coverage

The multidirectional, four-channel AXIS P3719-PLE Network Camera features Quad HD resolution and a 30 FPS framerate and is capable of providing 24/7, 360-degree coverage. This easy-to-install outdoor camera can be either recessed or corner mounted and comes with an integrated IP66/IP67-rated weather shield. Axis Lightfinder technology, WDR, and 360-degree IR illumination ensure that AXIS P3719-PLE is able to capture images with exceptional sharpness and clarity regardless of lighting conditions. AXIS P3719-PLE incorporates four varifocal camera heads, allowing the camera to easily monitor four different directions, and is able to provide high-quality 360-degree overviews or a combination of overviews and detailed close-ups. The AXIS P3719-PLE is highly cost effective, essentially providing the benefits of four cameras in one.

Advancements in network audio

AXIS C8210 Network Audio Amplifier makes migration from traditional to network audio systems smart and easy by enabling any passive speaker to benefit from the same feature set as Axis network speakers. By pairing the AXIS C8210 with AXIS Audio Management Software, users can enjoy benefits that include flexible zoning, managing and monitoring all audio devices from a single interface and easy integration to systems like SIP, VoIP, and camera systems. Additional product benefits include an amplifier with built-in equalizer, 15W power output for up to eight speakers, support for health monitoring, and an I/O and SD-card slot. Network audio has extensive applications, and is widely used for functions including security, announcements, and background music.

Heavy-duty IR capabilities

In response to demand for more heavy-duty PTZ cameras with built-in IR illumination, Axis is launching the new AXIS Q6215-LE PTZ Network Camera. The camera comes with a half-inch sensor and combines high-quality imaging with fast pan, tilt, and zoom functionalities. AXIS Q6215-LE features long-range OptimizedIR technology alongside IR LEDs capable of adjusting to the camera’s zoom, enabling superior video quality at up to 1,300 ft., even in low light or complete darkness. AXIS Q6215-LE features a robust design capable of withstanding difficult weather conditions, including wind speeds of up to 150 MPH, making it ideal for open-area surveillance such as airports, harbors, and highways.

Multifunction door security

AXIS A8207-VE Network Video Door Station represents the evolution of the traditional door station, combining access control, two-way audio capabilities, and a 6 MP security camera in a single device. The station also includes an integrated RFID reader for easy employee access and enables remote entrance control using a computer, phone or mobile device. AXIS A8207-VE reduces the number of devices needed at the door while supporting analytics including motion and sound-based detection, which can be used to trigger events including verbal greetings or recordings. Additional benefits include a built-in keypad for dialing and PIN verification, acoustic echo cancellation and noise reduction, and SIP, VAPIX, and ONVIF compatibility. AXIS A8207-VE easily integrates with other systems and solutions, including video management, access control, and VoIP communications.

These and other products and solutions will be showcased at ISC West 2019 in Axis’ booth #14051.

