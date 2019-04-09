Axis : Communications Showcases New Audio, Video and Access Control Solutions at ISC West 2019

As the industry looks for effective, integrated solutions that improve
security and enhance business, Axis
Communications, the market leader in network video, plans to
deliver--announcing the debut of new products and solutions at ISC West
2019. These products will include new developments in network audio,
multidirectional and infrared (IR) camera capabilities, and access
control technology, highlighting Axis’ commitment to taking a leading
role in the security industry.
“It is always a privilege to attend ISC West, and this year we look
forward to showcasing a number of exciting new products and solutions,”
said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc. “Building
a smarter, more secure world--by providing all of our stakeholders with
the solutions that they need to succeed--is our primary goal. We are
eager for another opportunity to reach more people face-to-face while
demonstrating some of the new security innovations that we’ll be
releasing soon.”
Multidirectional camera coverage
The
multidirectional, four-channel AXIS P3719-PLE Network Camera features
Quad HD resolution and a 30 FPS framerate and is capable of providing
24/7, 360-degree coverage. This easy-to-install outdoor camera can be
either recessed or corner mounted and comes with an integrated
IP66/IP67-rated weather shield. Axis Lightfinder technology, WDR, and
360-degree IR illumination ensure that AXIS P3719-PLE is able to capture
images with exceptional sharpness and clarity regardless of lighting
conditions. AXIS P3719-PLE incorporates four varifocal camera heads,
allowing the camera to easily monitor four different directions, and is
able to provide high-quality 360-degree overviews or a combination of
overviews and detailed close-ups. The AXIS P3719-PLE is highly cost
effective, essentially providing the benefits of four cameras in one.
Advancements in network audio
AXIS C8210 Network
Audio Amplifier makes migration from traditional to network audio
systems smart and easy by enabling any passive speaker to benefit from
the same feature set as Axis network speakers. By pairing the AXIS C8210
with AXIS Audio Management Software, users can enjoy benefits that
include flexible zoning, managing and monitoring all audio devices from
a single interface and easy integration to systems like SIP, VoIP, and
camera systems. Additional product benefits include an amplifier with
built-in equalizer, 15W power output for up to eight speakers, support
for health monitoring, and an I/O and SD-card slot. Network audio has
extensive applications, and is widely used for functions including
security, announcements, and background music.
Heavy-duty IR capabilities
In response to demand for
more heavy-duty PTZ cameras with built-in IR illumination, Axis is
launching the new AXIS Q6215-LE PTZ Network Camera. The camera comes
with a half-inch sensor and combines high-quality imaging with fast pan,
tilt, and zoom functionalities. AXIS Q6215-LE features long-range
OptimizedIR technology alongside IR LEDs capable of adjusting to the
camera’s zoom, enabling superior video quality at up to 1,300 ft., even
in low light or complete darkness. AXIS Q6215-LE features a robust
design capable of withstanding difficult weather conditions, including
wind speeds of up to 150 MPH, making it ideal for open-area surveillance
such as airports, harbors, and highways.
Multifunction door security
AXIS A8207-VE Network
Video Door Station represents the evolution of the traditional door
station, combining access control, two-way audio capabilities, and a 6
MP security camera in a single device. The station also includes an
integrated RFID reader for easy employee access and enables remote
entrance control using a computer, phone or mobile device. AXIS A8207-VE
reduces the number of devices needed at the door while supporting
analytics including motion and sound-based detection, which can be used
to trigger events including verbal greetings or recordings. Additional
benefits include a built-in keypad for dialing and PIN verification,
acoustic echo cancellation and noise reduction, and SIP, VAPIX, and
ONVIF compatibility. AXIS A8207-VE easily integrates with other systems
and solutions, including video management, access control, and VoIP
communications.
These and other products and solutions will be showcased at ISC West
2019 in Axis’ booth #14051.
