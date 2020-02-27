Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Axis Bank Limited    532215   INE238A01034

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axis Bank : APPOINTMENT OF SHRI PUNEET SHARMA AS CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
APPOINTMENT OF SHRI PUNEET SHARMA AS CFO
Released 07:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3200E
Axis Bank Limited
27 February 2020

AXIS/CO/CS/996/2019-20

27th February 2020

Dear Sir(s),

SUB: CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE BANK (CFO) - APPOINTMENT OF SHRI PUNEET SHARMA AS CFO OF AXIS BANK LIMITED IN PLACE OF SHRI JAIRAM SRIDHARAN, GROUP EXECUTIVE AND CFO OF THE BANK.

This is further to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/748/2019-20 dated 6th December 2019 informing you regarding the resignation of Shri Jairam Sridharan, as the Group Executive & Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today, has approved the appointment of Shri Puneet Sharma, FCA 115342 as the Chief Financial Officer and the Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank, with effect from Friday, 6th March 2020, in place of Shri Jairam Sridharan, who has resigned as the Group Executive & Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, with effect from the close of business hours on Thursday, 5th March 2020. Kindly note that Shri Puneet Sharma, President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, shall report directly to the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank. Brief profile of Shri Sharma is attached as Annexure A.

You are requested to take note of above and bring this to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you.

Yours Sincerely,

For Axis Bank Limited

Girish V. Koliyote

Company Secretary

Encl: - As above



Annexure A

Brief Profile of Shri Puneet Sharma, Chief Financial Officer

Shri Puneet Sharma has over 23 years of experience across Banks, Financial Institutions and Consulting. Prior to joining Axis Bank Limited, he spent 12 years at Tata Capital as a senior management functionary & was the Group Chief Financial Officer since 2014 accountable for financial control, financial planning & accounting and taxation amongst other deliverables.

He has also worked with Citibank in roles covering Structured Cash Solution, Treasury Operations & Risk monitoring among others. His responsibilities included managing the risk reporting, operations and regulatory functions relating to fixed income security transactions of the Bank.

Shri Puneet Sharma was a member of the Management Committee at Tata Capital and has worked closely with the Board on matters dealing with financial planning & governance.

Shri Puneet Sharma is a Chartered Accountant and has completed Post Graduate Programme in Management from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

___________________


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOASESSMWESSEEE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



APPOINTMENT OF SHRI PUNEET SHARMA AS CFO - RNS

Disclaimer

Axis Bank Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:05:49 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AXIS BANK LIMITED
02:09aAXIS BANK : Appointment of shri puneet sharma as cfo
PU
02/20AXIS BANK : Confidentiality and exclusivity arrangement
PU
01/24EXCLUSIVE : India's HDFC Bank taps Egon Zehnder to identify Aditya Puri's succes..
RE
01/24EXCLUSIVE : India's HDFC Bank taps Egon Zehnder to identify Aditya Puri's succes..
RE
2019CYRIL ANAND : Axis Bank Chief Risk Officer Shri Cyril Anand Retires, Shri Amit T..
DJ
2019AXIS BANK : and ICICI Bank to close down SL operations
AQ
2019CB to take action against eight banks
AQ
2019PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Announces the Appointment of Jairam Sridharan to Lead its ..
AQ
2019INDIAN OIL : IndianOil launches co-branded credit card with Axis Bank
AQ
2019REALTY BITES : Indian property slump leaves beleaguered banks exposed
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 406 B
EBIT 2020 235 B
Net income 2020 60 234 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,51%
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,38x
Capitalization 2 059 B
Chart AXIS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Axis Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 729,75  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Kumar Dahiya Executive Director
Rohit Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajiv Anand Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED-0.27%28 759
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-9.43%395 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.03%271 283
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.19%267 973
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%205 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.13%186 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group