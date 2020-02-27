Axis Bank : APPOINTMENT OF SHRI PUNEET SHARMA AS CFO

AXIS/CO/CS/996/2019-20

27th February 2020

Dear Sir(s),

SUB: CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF THE BANK (CFO) - APPOINTMENT OF SHRI PUNEET SHARMA AS CFO OF AXIS BANK LIMITED IN PLACE OF SHRI JAIRAM SRIDHARAN, GROUP EXECUTIVE AND CFO OF THE BANK.

This is further to our letter no. AXIS/CO/CS/748/2019-20 dated 6th December 2019 informing you regarding the resignation of Shri Jairam Sridharan, as the Group Executive & Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting held today, has approved the appointment of Shri Puneet Sharma, FCA 115342 as the Chief Financial Officer and the Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank, with effect from Friday, 6th March 2020, in place of Shri Jairam Sridharan, who has resigned as the Group Executive & Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, with effect from the close of business hours on Thursday, 5th March 2020. Kindly note that Shri Puneet Sharma, President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, shall report directly to the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank. Brief profile of Shri Sharma is attached as Annexure A.

You are requested to take note of above and bring this to the notice of all concerned.

Thanking you.

Yours Sincerely,

For Axis Bank Limited

Girish V. Koliyote

Company Secretary

Encl: - As above







Annexure A

Brief Profile of Shri Puneet Sharma, Chief Financial Officer

Shri Puneet Sharma has over 23 years of experience across Banks, Financial Institutions and Consulting. Prior to joining Axis Bank Limited, he spent 12 years at Tata Capital as a senior management functionary & was the Group Chief Financial Officer since 2014 accountable for financial control, financial planning & accounting and taxation amongst other deliverables.

He has also worked with Citibank in roles covering Structured Cash Solution, Treasury Operations & Risk monitoring among others. His responsibilities included managing the risk reporting, operations and regulatory functions relating to fixed income security transactions of the Bank.

Shri Puneet Sharma was a member of the Management Committee at Tata Capital and has worked closely with the Board on matters dealing with financial planning & governance.

Shri Puneet Sharma is a Chartered Accountant and has completed Post Graduate Programme in Management from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

___________________