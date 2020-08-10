Log in
AXIS BANK LIMITED

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
  Report
End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/10
430.95 INR   -0.52%
12:04aSensex, Nifty rise as ICICI Bank gains on share sale offer
RE
08/10AXIS BANK : Raises $1.34 Billion via Share Placement
DJ
08/04HDFC Bank gets new CEO, boosts Nifty
RE
Axis Bank : Raises $1.34 Billion via Share Placement

08/10/2020 | 11:25pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Axis Bank Ltd. has raised 100 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) through the placement of shares to qualified institutions.

Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the share placement experienced strong demand from the global and domestic investor community, including large foreign portfolio investors, domestic mutual funds and insurance companies, the lender said late Monday.

Each share was issued at INR420.10, a 5% discount to the floor price of INR442.19 apiece, Axis Bank said.

"We believe that the Bank is well placed to leverage all the possible growth opportunities that will come in as the economy opens up and is in a strong position to combat the challenges that emanate from the Covid-19 pandemic crisis," Chief Executive Amitabh Chaudhry said.

The share placement is part of the lender's plan to mobilize as much as $2 billion in funds to shore up its capital.

Axis Bank is India's third-largest private-sector bank by total assets, with 4,528 domestic branches and 11,971 ATMs.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2021 422 B 5 632 M 5 632 M
Net income 2021 68 937 M 920 M 920 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 1 216 B 16 236 M 16 234 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 61 940
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Kumar Dahiya Executive Director
Rohit Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED-42.84%16 295
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.80%302 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.17%243 766
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.59%226 220
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%185 016
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.54%130 129
