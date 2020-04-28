Log in
AXIS BANK LIMITED

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/28
455.55 INR   +6.61%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Axis Bank : Swung to 4Q Net Loss on Higher Provisions

04/28/2020 | 10:30pm EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Axis Bank Ltd. swung to fourth-quarter net loss mainly due to higher provisions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian bank said late Tuesday.

Net loss was 12.62 billion rupees ($166.1 million), compared with INR16.71 billion net profit a year earlier.

On a stand-alone basis, net loss was INR13.88 billion. A FactSet poll of analysts had estimated a INR9.20 billion net profit.

The group's fourth-quarter revenue increased 9.7% to INR207.86 billion from INR189.51 billion a year earlier.

Operating profit before provisions increased 16% to INR60.77 billion, while provisions increased nearly threefold to INR78.34 billion from INR26.65 billion. The increase included INR30 billion provisions for the virus pandemic.

Axis Bank said it's uncertain how the pandemic and countermeasures will affect the bank's operations. The amount of cash and cash equivalent increased 44% to INR978.00 billion at the end of March from INR680.04 billion a year earlier.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 404 B
EBIT 2020 232 B
Net income 2020 53 884 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,71%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,19x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,91x
Capitalization 1 285 B
Managers
NameTitle
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Kumar Dahiya Executive Director
Rohit Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED3.77%15 822
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.64%288 219
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.96%251 709
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 614
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.63%199 879
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.03%133 733
