Axis Bank : Swung to 4Q Net Loss on Higher Provisions

By Kosaku Narioka



Axis Bank Ltd. swung to fourth-quarter net loss mainly due to higher provisions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian bank said late Tuesday.

Net loss was 12.62 billion rupees ($166.1 million), compared with INR16.71 billion net profit a year earlier.

On a stand-alone basis, net loss was INR13.88 billion. A FactSet poll of analysts had estimated a INR9.20 billion net profit.

The group's fourth-quarter revenue increased 9.7% to INR207.86 billion from INR189.51 billion a year earlier.

Operating profit before provisions increased 16% to INR60.77 billion, while provisions increased nearly threefold to INR78.34 billion from INR26.65 billion. The increase included INR30 billion provisions for the virus pandemic.

Axis Bank said it's uncertain how the pandemic and countermeasures will affect the bank's operations. The amount of cash and cash equivalent increased 44% to INR978.00 billion at the end of March from INR680.04 billion a year earlier.

