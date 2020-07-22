Log in
MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Axis Bank Limited

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
News 
News

Sensex, Nifty inch lower as earnings lose sheen, focus shifts back to virus spike

07/22/2020 | 01:38am EDT
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai

Indian shares snapped on Wednesday after five straight sessions of gains, with investor focus shifting back to surging domestic coronavirus cases as optimism around earnings waned after a handful of subdued numbers.

The NSE Nifty 50 index, up 1.27% last week after a series of surprisingly upbeat reports from some of the country's biggest companies, fell 0.10% to 11,151.10 by 0457 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.12% at 37,883.68.

Hindustan Unilever was the top laggard for the day, slipping 2.1%, after the consumer goods giant reported a first-quarter profit that missed expectations.

Large shadow lender Bajaj Finance, which also reported a fall in profit on Tuesday, fell as much as 3% in early trade.

Coronavirus cases in the world's second-most populous nation rose to nearly 1.2 million by Wednesday morning, according to government data https://www.mohfw.gov.in, alarming investors as the outbreak hit production in many sectors and squeezed demand.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought to assuage concerns around an economic slump stemming from the pandemic and said the government has "kept all options open" to help industries hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Globally, cases neared 15 million, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning that the pandemic would get worse before it got better.

"They can keep denying it, but every time they lift a lockdown, the cases are rising," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital Markets in Mumbai.

"Markets are over-stretched and there is some sort of a stalling of the rally that needed to happen."

The Nifty state-owned banking index fell 1.5% and was the top loser among sectors, followed by the Nifty auto index that shed 0.9%.

Industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro was down 1.3% ahead of its quarterly earnings scheduled for release later in the day.

Axis bank rose 7.13% and topped the Nifty gainers, after the lender reported better asset quality for the quarter to June and a fall in bad-loan provisioning on Tuesday.

Motorcycle maker Hero Motocorp shed about 2%, while miner Vedanta gained 4.7%.

By Derek Francis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIS BANK LIMITED 2.86% 446.2 End-of-day quote.-40.82%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED 0.37% 2868.25 End-of-day quote.17.37%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED -0.48% 2319.1 End-of-day quote.20.58%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.26% 1.7 End-of-day quote.-18.27%
SENSEX 30 1.37% 37930.33 Real-time Quote.-8.06%
UNILEVER N.V. 0.51% 47.54 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
VEDANTA LIMITED 2.50% 110.8 End-of-day quote.-27.32%
Financials
Sales 2021 436 B 5 845 M 5 845 M
Net income 2021 82 210 M 1 103 M 1 103 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 1 259 B 16 896 M 16 896 M
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 61 940
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart AXIS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Axis Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 446,20 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Kumar Dahiya Executive Director
Rohit Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED-40.82%16 896
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.20%296 531
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%252 598
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.66%204 299
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.96%197 668
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.12%134 421
