AXIS BANK LIMITED

AXIS BANK LIMITED

(532215)
End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/10
430.95 INR   -0.52%
12:04aSensex, Nifty rise as ICICI Bank gains on share sale offer
RE
08/10AXIS BANK : Raises $1.34 Billion via Share Placement
DJ
08/04HDFC Bank gets new CEO, boosts Nifty
RE
Sensex, Nifty rise as ICICI Bank gains on share sale offer

08/11/2020 | 12:04am EDT

Indian shares rose and the Nifty gained for a sixth straight session on Tuesday as gains in ICICI Bank Ltd following the launch of a share sale put market fears over rising coronavirus cases on the back burner.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.77% to 11,356.45 by 0349 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.83% at 38,496.04.

Private-sector lender ICICI Bank rose as much as 2.27% to a more than 2-week high and was the top gainer on the Nifty after it set floor price of 351.36 rupees per share for its qualified institutional placement.

The Nifty private banking index advanced over 1% in early trading.

On the Nifty 50, Titan Company Ltd was the top loser, slipping over 3% after the watch-maker logged a quarterly loss on Monday.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India jumped by 53,601 to nearly 2.27 million as of Tuesday morning, including 45,257 deaths.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIS BANK LIMITED -0.52% 430.95 End-of-day quote.-42.84%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 1.56% 363.55 End-of-day quote.-32.54%
SENSEX 30 0.37% 38182.08 Real-time Quote.-7.79%
TITAN COMPANY LIMITED 1.57% 1107.8 End-of-day quote.-6.72%
Financials
Sales 2021 422 B 5 632 M 5 632 M
Net income 2021 68 937 M 920 M 920 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 1 216 B 16 236 M 16 234 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 61 940
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Amitabh Chaudhry Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Puneet Sharma President & Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Makhija Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Kumar Dahiya Executive Director
Rohit Bhagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIS BANK LIMITED-42.84%16 295
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.80%302 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.17%243 766
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.59%226 220
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%185 016
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.54%130 129
