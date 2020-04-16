Log in
AXIS Capital : Adds Risk Engineer to Its Renewable Energy Insurance Team

04/16/2020 | 04:01am EDT

AXIS Insurance, a division of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the appointment of Daniel Stevens as Risk Engineer in its Renewable Energy team. In this newly created role, Mr. Stevens will work closely with AXIS Insurance’s Renewable Energy underwriters, as well as external parties involved in the development and management of renewable energy projects. This will enhance AXIS’ role as a risk partner to clients and a provider of renewable energy risk management expertise. Mr. Stevens is based in London and reports to Richard Carroll, Global Head of Renewable Energy at AXIS Insurance.

“Dan brings a wealth of experience and technical risk expertise, that will help us continue to expand the services and insights that we provide to the renewable energy industry,” said Mr. Carroll. “We’re pleased to be attracting talent of such calibre, and I look forward to the contributions that Dan will make in further strengthening our standing as a leading global renewable energy insurer.”

Mr. Stevens has worked in the renewable energy industry since 2001, for both utilities and consultancies. In his previous role as Director at the Renewables Consulting Group he led the global transaction advisory function and oversaw all project due diligence work for private equity and debt transactions. Previously, he was a Resource Asset Manager and Senior Wind Analyst at SSE Renewables. Mr. Stevens started his career as a Wind Analyst at RWE Innogy.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2019, of $5.5 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
