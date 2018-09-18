AXIS Capital : Appoints Helen O’Sullivan as CEO of AXIS Specialty Europe SE and AXIS Re SE

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS) today announced the appointment of Helen O’Sullivan as CEO of AXIS Specialty Europe SE and AXIS Re SE. In this role, she will oversee the Company’s Irish subsidiaries and their branches. Ms. O’Sullivan also will join the Board of Directors of AXIS Capital’s Irish subsidiaries as an Executive Director.

“Helen brings extensive experience leading international initiatives in highly regulated industries such as insurance and banking,” said Matthew Fosh, Chairman, AXIS Europe. “She has been with AXIS more than ten years, and also brings a deep understanding of our organization and operations.”

Most recently, Ms. O’Sullivan was deputy global tax director at AXIS where she helped the Company build and execute a sophisticated finance, compliance and international tax strategy. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. O’Sullivan held positions at Bank of Ireland and Chapman Flood Mazars Chartered Accountants. Ms. O’Sullivan is Chair of the Insurance Working Group of the IFS 2020 (Vision for 2020 International Financial Services in Ireland) and Past President of the Irish Taxation Institute.

Ms. O’Sullivan will continue to be based in Dublin, and provide support and advice on tax matters. She succeeds Tim Hennessy who earlier this year was named Chief Financial Officer of the International Division for AXIS Insurance. Hennessy remains a director of AXIS Specialty Europe SE and AXIS Re SE.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2018, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

