AXIS Capital : Prices Offering of $300.0 Million of 3.900% Senior Notes Due 2029

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital”) (NYSE:AXS) announced
today that its subsidiary, AXIS Specialty Finance LLC (the “Issuer”),
has priced an offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of
3.900% Senior Notes due 2029, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by
AXIS Capital, pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement.
The Issuer intends to use the proceeds from the notes offering for the
partial repayment or redemption of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2020. The
offering is expected to close on June 19, 2019, subject to customary
closing conditions.
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. are the joint
book-running managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective. This press
release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an
offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer,
solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering may be made only by
means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.
Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for
the offering may be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC
website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, copies may also be obtained by contacting Wells Fargo
Securities, LLC at (800) 645-3751 and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. at
(866) 811-8049.
About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider
of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders'
equity at March 31, 2019 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the
United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada, and Latin
America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+"
("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements
contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to our
expectations regarding market conditions and information regarding our
estimates of losses related to natural disasters. These statements
involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual events or results
may differ materially from our expectations. Important factors that
could cause actual events or results to be materially different from our
expectations include but are not limited to, the following:
We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
