AXIS Capital : Re Promotes Cyril Caillo to Head of A&H Reinsurance, EMEA LatAm

06/02/2020 | 03:16am EDT

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the promotion of Cyril Caillo to Head of A&H Reinsurance, EMEA LatAm. In this role, Mr. Caillo will be responsible for managing and growing AXIS Re’s accident and health business in the EMEA LatAm region. He will continue to be based in Zurich and will report to Andy Hottinger, President EMEA LatAm for AXIS Re.

“Cyril has considerable underwriting expertise in the accident and health reinsurance market, particularly in the EMEA and LatAm regions,” said Mr. Hottinger. “I have no doubt that he will excel in his new role and look forward to the leadership he will bring as we continue to grow this business.”

Mr. Caillo has worked at AXIS since 2011, most recently serving as a Senior Underwriter, A&H Reinsurance. He joined the company as part of the former AXIS Accident & Health Reinsurance business segment prior to its absorption into AXIS Re in 2018. From 2011-2018, Mr. Caillo oversaw the AXIS Life and Accident business for Spain, Portugal, Benelux, Scandinavia and Latin America. Mr. Caillo previously worked in various senior underwriting roles in the life, accident and health markets at PartnerRe and XL Re Europe.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at March 31, 2020 of $4.8 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
