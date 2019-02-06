AXIS Re : Announces Daniel Osterrieder as North America Account Executive for AXIS Re : Strategic Partners

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the expansion of AXIS Re Strategic Partners with the hiring of Daniel Osterrieder as a Strategic Account Executive for North America. In this role, Mr. Osterrieder will be responsible for leading global client relationships for Strategic Partners headquartered in North America.

Mr. Osterrieder joins AXIS Re following nearly a decade spent with Swiss Re, where he held a number of client management and treaty reinsurance underwriting roles. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Key Account Manager, for the company’s global account business. Prior to that, Mr. Osterrieder was a Senior Treaty Underwriter primarily focused on U.S. casualty business, in addition to time in Swiss Re’s Beijing office, where he leveraged underwriting authority for business written in both China and South Korea. Mr. Osterrieder began his insurance career at AIG and Willis.

AXIS Re Strategic Partners is a dedicated team to serve select clients and brokers. It was launched in September 2018 as part of AXIS Re’s focus on enhancing its client engagement model.

The hiring of Mr. Osterrieder as a Strategic Account Executive for North America adds to an existing AXIS Re Strategic Partners team that includes the following Strategic Account Executives: Herndon Stokes (EMEA), Simon Stirnemann (EMEA), Juan Manuel Martín Leon (EMEA), and Masaya Arao (SAE for Asia and Head of Japan for AXIS Re).

The Company also announced that additional appointments to the AXIS Re Strategic Partners team will follow for North America and Asia, with the latter focusing on the Australian market.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2018, of $5 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About AXIS Re

AXIS Re – a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) – provides reinsurance to insurance companies on a worldwide basis, comprising catastrophe, property, professional lines, credit and surety, motor, general liability, engineering, marine, workers’ compensation, agriculture, and accident and health, as well as other highly specialized risk-transfer solutions. For more information about AXIS Re, please visit www.axiscapital.com/reinsurance.

