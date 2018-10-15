Axis Capital : Re Welcomes Ann Haugh as President of Global Markets

Rob Smart appointed Head of Specialty Re

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), today announced the appointment of Ann Haugh as President of its Global Markets division. In this role, Ms. Haugh will oversee AXIS Re Strategic Partners, global Specialty Re and AXIS Re’s international business platform in the Lloyd’s market. Ms. Haugh will be a member of the Reinsurance Leadership Team and will report to AXIS Re CEO Steve Arora. She will be based in London.

Ms. Haugh joins AXIS Re from the international insurance services firm Thomas Miller, where she served as Group Chief Operating Officer. Previously, she held a number of senior underwriting and operations leadership positions at Aspen Insurance Group and Zurich Insurance.

“We are excited to welcome Ann to AXIS. Her 25 years of insurance experience spans underwriting, operations, strategy and P&L management. This breadth and versatility of experience is a great addition to our organization. Ann also demonstrates the strong cultural values of execution and empathy that we are building at AXIS Re,” said Mr. Arora.

AXIS Re also announced that Rob Smart, who currently serves as Interim President Global Markets, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Specialty Re, and will report to Ms. Haugh. The Specialty Re unit, which is within AXIS Re’s Global Markets division, was established in May 2018 when AXIS announced a new organizational design for its reinsurance segment as part of a commitment to strengthen market leadership.

“I am confident that Rob will be successful in leading this very important business for AXIS Re and delivering global product strategies. We are appreciative of his energy and commitment in establishing the Global Markets division during the interim period,” said Mr. Arora.

About Ann Haugh

Ann Haugh joins AXIS Re from the international insurance services firm Thomas Miller, where she was Group Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Thomas Miller Holdings Board. Prior to Thomas Miller, Ms. Haugh spent three years at Aspen Insurance Group, where she held a number of senior underwriting and operations leadership positions, including President, International Insurance; Global Chief Operating Officer and Chief Underwriting Officer for the company’s insurance operation; and a member of the company’s Group Executive Committee. Previously, she spent six years at Zurich Insurance, where she was most recently worldwide Group Chief of Staff, with earlier roles as CEO, Global Corporate UK, and Global Chief Operating Officer for the company’s Global Corporate division. She was also Chief Underwriting Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Executive Liability, for Arch Insurance. She began her career as a Financial Lines Underwriter working at Zurich U.S. and Great American Insurance Company, where she gained experience in underwriting and operations, both in the U.S. and internationally.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2018, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

About AXIS Re

AXIS Re – a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) – provides reinsurance to insurance companies on a worldwide basis, comprising catastrophe, property, professional lines, credit and surety, motor, general liability, engineering, marine, workers’ compensation, agriculture, and accident and health, as well as other highly specialized risk-transfer solutions. For more information about AXIS Re, please visit www.axiscapital.com/reinsurance.

