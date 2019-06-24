Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Axis Capital Holdings Limited    AXS   BMG0692U1099

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AXS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Axis Capital : Re Welcomes Robert Hands as Head of Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 04:01am EDT

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), today announced the expansion of AXIS Re Strategic Partners with the hiring of Robert Hands as a Strategic Account Executive and Head of Australia. In this role, Mr. Hands will be responsible for leading global client relationships for Strategic Partners headquartered in Australia, as well as overseeing all client management activities.

The hiring of Mr. Hands further expands AXIS Re’s commitment to the Asia Pacific market and to growing its business in that region. Mr. Hands will be based in the Company’s Singapore office and will report directly to Ann Haugh, President Global Markets, AXIS Re. He will also work closely with AXIS Re’s Asia Pacific team, led by Les Loh, President Asia Pacific.

Mr. Hands joins AXIS Re following three years as CEO and Principal Officer of CNA Hardy Asia, where he had management responsibility for all lines of business. Prior to that, he was at Newline Group for more than a decade, including nine years as CEO and Principal Officer of the company’s Asia operation and, previously, a financial lines underwriter. Mr. Hands began his career as a financial lines underwriter at Lloyd’s syndicate Talbot.

AXIS Re Strategic Partners is a dedicated team to serve select clients and brokers. It was launched in September 2018 as part of AXIS Re’s focus on enhancing its client engagement model.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2019, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About AXIS Re

AXIS Re – a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) – provides reinsurance to insurance companies on a worldwide basis, comprising catastrophe, property, professional lines, credit and surety, motor, general liability, engineering, marine, workers’ compensation, agriculture, and accident and health, as well as other highly specialized risk-transfer solutions. For more information about AXIS Re, please visit www.axiscapital.com/reinsurance.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMI
04:01aAXIS CAPITAL : Re Welcomes Robert Hands as Head of Australia
BU
06/20AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/19AXIS CAPITAL : Announces Publication of the Company's 2018 Loss Development Tria..
BU
06/19AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
06/14AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
06/12AXIS CAPITAL : Prices Offering of $300.0 Million of 3.900% Senior Notes Due 2029
BU
06/12AXIS CAPITAL : Re Welcomes Joe Sweeting as Head of Lloyd's Casualty Reinsurance
BU
05/28AXIS CAPITAL : Names Kelly Isikoff Chief Information Security Officer
BU
05/20AXIS CAPITAL : Launches Refreshed Brand and Logo, New Website and Brand Awarenes..
BU
05/20AXIS CAPITAL : Partners with Global Cyber Security Start-up Accelerator CyLon
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 469 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 418 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 12,15
P/E ratio 2020 10,31
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 5 007 M
Chart AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 62,4 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert A. Benchimol President, CEO & Executive Director
Michael A. Butt Chairman
Richard D. Strachan Chief Operations Officer
Peter J. Vogt Chief Financial Officer
Keith Schlosser Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED15.51%5 076
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.0.98%488 426
ALLIANZ21.45%95 123
CHUBB LTD15.84%67 678
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES21.66%49 319
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP16.04%49 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About