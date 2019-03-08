Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AxoGen Inc    AXGN

AXOGEN INC

(AXGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AXOGEN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AxoGen, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AXGN). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities in connection with its November 2017 or May 2018 secondary public offering or between August 7, 2017 and December 18, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of AxoGen and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-axgn to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by March 11, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported that former AxoGen employees had made allegations that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing and backdating of revenue as well as the use of “misleading operating metrics…that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

On this news, AxoGen’s stock plummeted nearly 22%.

The case is Einhorn v. AxoGen, Inc., 19-cv-00069.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXOGEN INC
03/08AXOGEN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana ..
BU
03/07SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/04INVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Sec..
BU
03/04Axogen, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
GL
02/26AXOGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/26AXOGEN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/26Axogen, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
02/25AXOGEN : FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of..
AQ
02/21AXOGEN INC : annual earnings release
02/20AXGN REMINDER NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds AxoGen, Inc. Investors of Importan..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 M
EBIT 2019 -17,0 M
Net income 2019 -22,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,45x
Capitalization 798 M
Chart AXOGEN INC
Duration : Period :
AxoGen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,5 $
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen L. Zaderej Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Donovan Vice President-Operations
Peter J. Mariani Chief Financial Officer
Ivica Ducic Medical Director-Clinical & Translational Sciences
Angelo G. Scopelianos Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOGEN INC0.29%798
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC12.07%100 074
DANAHER CORPORATION21.26%88 677
INTUITIVE SURGICAL11.33%61 041
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION12.03%54 870
ILLUMINA-2.62%42 933
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.