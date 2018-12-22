Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AxoGen Inc    AXGN

AXOGEN INC (AXGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 10:00:02 pm
17.09 USD   -4.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AXOGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates AxoGen, Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - AXGN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 04:51am CET

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into AxoGen, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AXGN).

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company's consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices,” and that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company's definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

On this news, the price of AxoGen’s shares plummeted.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether AxoGen and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

If you are an AxoGen shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-axgn/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXOGEN INC
04:51aAXOGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates AxoGe..
BU
12:01aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, Inc. ..
BU
12/21Investigation of AxoGen Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
12/21Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims against ..
BU
12/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, I..
BU
12/10AXOGEN : $1.5 million recommended for 850+ new jobs
AQ
12/07AXOGEN : Announces Avance Nerve Graft Recipient Selected to Ride on Donate Life ..
AQ
12/06AxoGen Announces Avance® Nerve Graft Recipient Selected to Ride on Donate Lif..
GL
11/26AXOGEN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
11/19AxoGen Advances its Platform for Nerve Repair at Annual Analyst and Investor ..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 84,6 M
EBIT 2018 -15,9 M
Net income 2018 -21,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,04x
Capitalization 692 M
Chart AXOGEN INC
Duration : Period :
AxoGen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,6 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen L. Zaderej Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Donovan Vice President-Operations
Peter J. Mariani Chief Financial Officer
Ivica Ducic Medical Director-Clinical & Translational Sciences
Angelo G. Scopelianos Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOGEN INC-36.78%692
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC13.65%88 430
DANAHER CORPORATION6.10%68 941
INTUITIVE SURGICAL22.22%52 518
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION34.17%46 025
ILLUMINA27.63%42 961
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.