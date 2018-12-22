AXOGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates AxoGen, Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - AXGN

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into AxoGen, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AXGN).

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company's consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices,” and that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company's definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

On this news, the price of AxoGen’s shares plummeted.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether AxoGen and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

