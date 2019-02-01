AXOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against AxoGen, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AXGN), if they
purchased the Company’s securities in connection with its November 2017
or May 2018 secondary public offering or between August 7, 2017 and
December 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of
Florida.
What You May Do
About the Lawsuit
AxoGen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported that former
AxoGen employees had made allegations that the Company had engaged in
channel stuffing and backdating of revenue as well as the use of
“misleading operating metrics…that the company’s definition of ‘active
accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”
On this news, AxoGen’s stock plummeted nearly 22%.
The case is Einhorn v. AxoGen, Inc. et al, 19-cv-00069.
