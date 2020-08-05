Log in
AxoGen : Fact Sheet

08/05/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

investor fact sheet

Company profile

Axogen is a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the estimated $2.7 billion peripheral nerve market; and is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen's innovative approach to regenerative medicine has resulted in a comprehensive platform for nerve repair that offers benefits compared to traditional and competitive options. For more information about Axogen, visit www.axogeninc.com.

Strategic initiatives

Build market awareness

Educate surgeons, develop advocates

Grow body of clinical evidence

Execute sales plan

Expand product pipeline and applications

Growing body of clinical evidence

Axogen's portfolio of products has been featured in 126 peer-reviewed clinical papers. Research findings have been shared over the past ten years in more than 40 different peer-reviewed scientific journals and academic publications.

The library of publications, spanning the use of Avance® Nerve Graft and the Axoguard® family of products, includes:

  • Research from more than 350 surgeon and clinical investigators;
  • More than 100 independent non-sponsored papers, which highlights growing surgeon interest and acceptance of the Axogen portfolio of products;
  • Repair of digital nerves in 40 publications and repair of mixed and motor nerves in 35 publications, with consistent results in short and long gap nerve injuries and sensory, mixed and motor nerve repairs;
  • 20 publications in oral and maxillofacial reconstruction, a growing surgical application; and
  • Seven publications featuring data reports from the RANGER® Study, with an 82-84% overall meaningful recovery rate across all nerve repairs in the study.

*Axogen data on file

June 30, 2020

Axogen at-a-glance

ymbol AXGN

Exchange NASDAQ

2019 Revenue

$106.7M

20 Q2 Revenue

$22.1M

Market Cap

$370M

(as of June 30, 2020)

Market overview

$250M

Breast

Reconstruction

Neurotization

$300M

>$2.7

OMF

$270M

Billion*

Current

Carpal &

targeted nerve

Cubital

markets

Tunnel

Revisions

$1.9 B

Trauma

15,000

Breast Reconstruction

Neurotization

>55,000

OMF

130,000

>900,000*

Carpal &

Cubital

U.S. procedural

Tunnel

Revisions

estimates

>700,000

Trauma

Shareda: upper

Pablo: oral and

Jane: breast

David: surgical

extremity nerve

maxillofacial

reconstruction

treatment of pain

repair patient

reconstruction

neurotization

patient

patient

patient

*Estimated market size, visit https://ir.axogeninc.com/presentations for details

*Current targeted nerve markets do not include pain market

Platform for nerve repair

Financial summary

$ in millions

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

2019

2018

3 months

3 months

INCOME STATEMENT

Net Revenue

$22.1

$26.7

$106.7

$83.9

Gross Profit

$16.5

$22.5

$89.3

$71.0

Gross Margin

74.7%

84.1%

83.7%

84.6%

BALANCE SHEET

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Cash, Equivalents,

$109.9

$89.0

& Investments

Total Long-Term Debt

$34.5

$0.0

2020 financial guidance

On April 1, 2020, the Company suspended its 2020 annual financial guidance as previously provided on February 24, 2020, due to uncertainty associated with COVID-19. At this date, management cannot predict the extent or duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its financial results but believes the current environment will continue to negatively impact its revenue in the third quarter of 2020 and potentially beyond.

Delivering strong, consistent revenue growth

Annual Revenue

$106.7

45% CAGR

6 Consecutive Years of

Double Digit Growth

$83.9

U.S. $ in millions

$60.4

$41.1

$27.3

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q2 Revenue

17% Decline

$26.7

$22.1

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Forward-looking statements

This fact sheet contains "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "continue," "may," "should," "will," "goals," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the expected impact of COVID-19 on our business, statements regarding our growth, product development, product potential, financial performance, sales growth, product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events. The forward-looking statements are and will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this fact sheet should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business and our market, particularly those discussed under Part I, Item 1A., "Risk Factors," of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended on Form 10-K/A, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as other risks and cautionary statements set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

Contact Us

Peter J. Mariani | investorrelations@axogeninc.com

Avance Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Protector, Axoguard Nerve Connector, Axoguard Nerve Cap, Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, RANGER, MATCH, RECON, REPOSE, Sensation-NOW, revolutionizing the science of nerve repair, and their logos are trademarks of Axogen Corporation. Axoguard Nerve Connector and Axoguard Nerve Protector are manufactured in the United States by Cook Biotech Incorporated, West Lafayette, Indiana, and are distributed exclusively by Axogen Corporation.

Company leadership

Karen Zaderej

Chairman, CEO, President

Pete Mariani

Chief Financial Officer

Eric Sandberg

Chief Commercial Officer

Mike Donovan

VP Operations

Maria Martinez

Chief Human Resources Officer

Isabelle Billet

Chief Strategy &

Business Development Officer

Erick DeVinney

VP Clinical &

Translational Sciences

Angelo Scopelianos, Ph.D.

VP Research & Development

Ivica Ducic, M.D., Ph.D.

Medical Director

Mark Friedman, Ph.D.

VP Regulatory Affairs &

Quality Assurance

Brad Ottinger

General Counsel,

Chief Compliance Officer

Covering analysts

David Turkaly

JMP Securities

Richard Newitter

SVB Leerink

Kyle Rose

Canaccord

Raj Denhoy

Jefferies

Brandon Folkes

Cantor Fitzgerald

Ryan Zimmerman

BTIG

Visit Us

axogeninc.com

LB-0582

Disclaimer

Axogen Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 90,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 477 M 477 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,28x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 96,4%
Technical analysis trends AXOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,70 $
Last Close Price 12,00 $
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen L. Zaderej Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Donovan Vice President-Operations
Peter J. Mariani Chief Financial Officer
Erick Wayne DeVinney Vice President-Clinical & Translational Sciences
Ivica Ducic Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOGEN, INC.-32.92%477
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC27.97%164 454
DANAHER CORPORATION34.27%146 188
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.62%79 987
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.89.29%59 540
ILLUMINA, INC.18.67%57 871
