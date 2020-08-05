AxoGen : Fact Sheet

Axogen is a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the estimated $2.7 billion peripheral nerve market; and is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen's innovative approach to regenerative medicine has resulted in a comprehensive platform for nerve repair that offers benefits compared to traditional and competitive options. For more information about Axogen, visit www.axogeninc.com.
Strategic initiatives
Build market awareness
Educate surgeons, develop advocates
Grow body of clinical evidence
Execute sales plan
Expand product pipeline and applications
Growing body of clinical evidence
Axogen's portfolio of products has been featured in 126 peer-reviewed clinical papers. Research findings have been shared over the past ten years in more than 40 different peer-reviewed scientific journals and academic publications.
The library of publications, spanning the use of Avance® Nerve Graft and the Axoguard® family of products, includes:
Research from more than 350 surgeon and clinical investigators;
More than 100 independent non-sponsored papers, which highlights growing surgeon interest and acceptance of the Axogen portfolio of products;
Repair of digital nerves in 40 publications and repair of mixed and motor nerves in 35 publications, with consistent results in short and long gap nerve injuries and sensory, mixed and motor nerve repairs;
20 publications in oral and maxillofacial reconstruction, a growing surgical application; and
Seven publications featuring data reports from the RANGER® Study, with an 82-84% overall meaningful recovery rate across all nerve repairs in the study.
Financial summary
$ in millions
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
2019
2018
3 months
3 months
INCOME STATEMENT
Net Revenue
$22.1
$26.7
$106.7
$83.9
Gross Profit
$16.5
$22.5
$89.3
$71.0
Gross Margin
74.7%
84.1%
83.7%
84.6%
BALANCE SHEET
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Cash, Equivalents,
$109.9
$89.0
& Investments
Total Long-Term Debt
$34.5
$0.0
2020 financial guidance
On April 1, 2020, the Company suspended its 2020 annual financial guidance as previously provided on February 24, 2020, due to uncertainty associated with COVID-19. At this date, management cannot predict the extent or duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its financial results but believes the current environment will continue to negatively impact its revenue in the third quarter of 2020 and potentially beyond.
Delivering strong, consistent revenue growth
Annual Revenue
$106.7
45% CAGR
6 Consecutive Years of
Double Digit Growth
$83.9
U.S. $ in millions
$60.4
$41.1
$27.3
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q2 Revenue
17% Decline
$26.7
$22.1
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Forward-looking statements
This fact sheet contains "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "continue," "may," "should," "will," "goals," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the expected impact of COVID-19 on our business, statements regarding our growth, product development, product potential, financial performance, sales growth, product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events. The forward-looking statements are and will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this fact sheet should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business and our market, particularly those discussed under Part I, Item 1A., "Risk Factors," of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended on Form 10-K/A, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as other risks and cautionary statements set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.
Peter J. Mariani | investorrelations@axogeninc.com
Avance Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Protector, Axoguard Nerve Connector, Axoguard Nerve Cap, Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, RANGER, MATCH, RECON, REPOSE, Sensation-NOW