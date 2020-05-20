Axogen, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Log in
05/20/2020 | 07:01am EDT

ALACHUA, Fla., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves, today announced that Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors page at www.axogeninc.com. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.axogeninc.com.

About Axogen
Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard® Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard® Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard® Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord intended for surgical use as a resorbable soft tissue barrier. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international countries.

Contact:
Axogen, Inc.
Peter Mariani, Chief Financial Officer
InvestorRelations@axogeninc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 82,1 M
EBIT 2020 -36,8 M
Net income 2020 -33,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,91x
P/E ratio 2021 -14,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,89x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,66x
Capitalization 320 M
Chart AXOGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
AxoGen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,80 $
Last Close Price 8,04 $
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 96,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen L. Zaderej Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Donovan Vice President-Operations
Peter J. Mariani Chief Financial Officer
Erick Wayne DeVinney Vice President-Clinical & Translational Sciences
Ivica Ducic Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOGEN, INC.-55.06%320
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.51%135 381
DANAHER CORPORATION5.71%112 501
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-10.18%61 924
ILLUMINA, INC.3.74%50 355
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-21.65%49 579
