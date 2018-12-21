Log in
AXOGEN INC (AXGN)
12/21 10:00:02 pm
17.09 USD   -4.47%
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, Inc. Investors (AXGN)

12/21/2018 | 06:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of AxoGen, Inc. investors (“AxoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXGN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The investigation concerns whether AxoGen or its executives issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments issued a report stating, among other things, that "[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company's consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices." Specifically, the report states that "allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company's definition of 'active accounts' may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten." On this news, shares of AxoGen fell $6.17 per share or approximately 22% to close at $21.36 per share on December 18, 2018, thereby damaging investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased AxoGen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 84,6 M
EBIT 2018 -15,9 M
Net income 2018 -21,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,04x
Capitalization 692 M
Chart AXOGEN INC
Duration : Period :
AxoGen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,6 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen L. Zaderej Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Donovan Vice President-Operations
Peter J. Mariani Chief Financial Officer
Ivica Ducic Medical Director-Clinical & Translational Sciences
Angelo G. Scopelianos Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOGEN INC-29.93%692
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC15.68%88 430
DANAHER CORPORATION5.97%68 941
INTUITIVE SURGICAL26.02%52 518
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION34.17%46 025
ILLUMINA33.76%42 961
