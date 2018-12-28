Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, Inc. Investors (AXGN)

12/28/2018

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of AxoGen, Inc. investors (“AxoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXGN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether AxoGen or its executives issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments issued a report stating, among other things, that "[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company's consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices." Specifically, the report states that "allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company's definition of 'active accounts' may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten." On this news, shares of AxoGen fell $6.17 per share or approximately 22% to close at $21.36 per share on December 18, 2018, thereby damaging investors.

If you purchased AxoGen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
