Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AxoGen Inc    AXGN

AXOGEN INC (AXGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/24 07:00:00 pm
17.26 USD   +0.99%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AxoGen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 10:14pm CET

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AXGN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Seligman Investments issued a report on December 18, 2018 making a number of claims about AxoGen. According to the report, a “number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company’s consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices.” The report adds, “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.” Based on this news, shares of AxoGen fell 22% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXOGEN INC
10:14pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05:04pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against AxoGen, I..
BU
12/22AXOGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates AxoGe..
BU
12/22GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, Inc. ..
BU
12/21Investigation of AxoGen Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
12/21Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims against ..
BU
12/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, I..
BU
12/10AXOGEN : $1.5 million recommended for 850+ new jobs
AQ
12/07AXOGEN : Announces Avance Nerve Graft Recipient Selected to Ride on Donate Life ..
AQ
12/06AxoGen Announces Avance® Nerve Graft Recipient Selected to Ride on Donate Lif..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 84,6 M
EBIT 2018 -15,9 M
Net income 2018 -21,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,77x
Capitalization 661 M
Chart AXOGEN INC
Duration : Period :
AxoGen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,6 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen L. Zaderej Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Donovan Vice President-Operations
Peter J. Mariani Chief Financial Officer
Ivica Ducic Medical Director-Clinical & Translational Sciences
Angelo G. Scopelianos Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOGEN INC-39.61%661
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC13.65%86 872
DANAHER CORPORATION6.10%69 025
INTUITIVE SURGICAL22.22%50 936
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION32.43%45 430
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG0.00%41 768
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.