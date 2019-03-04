Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AxoGen Inc    AXGN

AXOGEN INC

(AXGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against AxoGen, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 06:38pm EST

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds AxoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXGN) (“AxoGen”) investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of AxoGen securities: 1) pursuant and/or traceable to the November 2017 SPO; and/or 2) pursuant and/or traceable to the May 2018 SPO; and/or 3) between August 2, 2017 and December 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

REMINDER: Investors who purchased AxoGen securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 11, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please visit: www.ktmc.com/axogen-securities-class-action.

According to the complaint, AxoGen provides surgical solutions for physical damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves. Its products include nerve allografts and extracellular matrices. The Class Period commences on August 2, 2017, when AxoGen filed its quarterly report on a Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2017.

According to the complaint, on December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments published a report stating, among other things, that: former employees allege channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; the number of active accounts may be overstated by a factor of ten; AxoGen’s “growth [is] driven by unsustainable, aggressive price increases;” and the payments to physicians relative to revenue creates “elevated risks relating to pay-to-play and anti-kickback laws.” Following this news, AxoGen’s share price fell $6.17 per share, or nearly 22%, to close at $21.36 per share on December 18, 2018. The share price continued to decline over the course of the next three trading sessions, dropping $1.53 on December 19, 2018, $1.94 on December 20, 2018, and $0.80 on December 21, 2018, to close at $17.09 per share on December 21, 2018. The total decline over the course of the three trading sessions was $4.27, or nearly 20%.

The complaint alleges that the statements at issue were false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts, and that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AxoGen aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) AxoGen’s pricing alienated customers and threatened AxoGen’s future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for AxoGen’s products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) AxoGen was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom AxoGen paid to generate sales; (6) AxoGen’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) AxoGen offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) AxoGen’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) AxoGen lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) AxoGen’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about AxoGen’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 or at info@ktmc.com.

AxoGen investors may, no later than March 11, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXOGEN INC
06:38pINVESTOR REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Sec..
BU
07:01aAxogen, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
GL
02/26AXOGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/26AXOGEN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/26Axogen, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
02/25AXOGEN : FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of..
AQ
02/21AXOGEN INC : annual earnings release
02/20AXGN REMINDER NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds AxoGen, Inc. Investors of Importan..
BU
02/19Axogen, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming February Investor Conferences
GL
02/15AXOGEN ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lea..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 M
EBIT 2019 -17,0 M
Net income 2019 -22,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,73x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,12x
Capitalization 750 M
Chart AXOGEN INC
Duration : Period :
AxoGen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 33,5 $
Spread / Average Target 74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen L. Zaderej Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Donovan Vice President-Operations
Peter J. Mariani Chief Financial Officer
Ivica Ducic Medical Director-Clinical & Translational Sciences
Angelo G. Scopelianos Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOGEN INC-5.73%719
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC17.99%104 497
DANAHER CORPORATION23.90%89 152
INTUITIVE SURGICAL16.63%62 695
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION15.31%55 605
ILLUMINA7.09%45 977
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.