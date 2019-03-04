INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against AxoGen, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds AxoGen, Inc.
(Nasdaq: AXGN) (“AxoGen”) investors that a securities fraud class action
lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of AxoGen securities: 1)
pursuant and/or traceable to the November 2017 SPO; and/or 2)
pursuant and/or traceable to the May 2018 SPO; and/or 3) between
August 2, 2017 and December 18, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”).
REMINDER: Investors who purchased AxoGen securities during the
Class Period may, no later than March 11, 2019,
seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.
For additional information or to learn how to participate in this
litigation please visit: www.ktmc.com/axogen-securities-class-action.
According to the complaint, AxoGen provides surgical solutions for
physical damage or discontinuity to peripheral nerves. Its products
include nerve allografts and extracellular matrices. The Class Period
commences on August 2, 2017, when AxoGen filed its quarterly report on a
Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2017.
According to the complaint, on December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments
published a report stating, among other things, that: former employees
allege channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; the number of active
accounts may be overstated by a factor of ten; AxoGen’s “growth [is]
driven by unsustainable, aggressive price increases;” and the payments
to physicians relative to revenue creates “elevated risks relating to
pay-to-play and anti-kickback laws.” Following this news, AxoGen’s share
price fell $6.17 per share, or nearly 22%, to close at $21.36 per share
on December 18, 2018. The share price continued to decline over the
course of the next three trading sessions, dropping $1.53 on December
19, 2018, $1.94 on December 20, 2018, and $0.80 on December 21, 2018, to
close at $17.09 per share on December 21, 2018. The total decline over
the course of the three trading sessions was $4.27, or nearly 20%.
The complaint alleges that the statements at issue were false and
misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts, and that
throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to
investors that: (1) AxoGen aggressively increased prices to mask lower
sales; (2) AxoGen’s pricing alienated customers and threatened AxoGen’s
future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of
the market for AxoGen’s products; (4) such centers were especially
sensitive to price increases; (5) AxoGen was dependent on a small number
of surgeons whom AxoGen paid to generate sales; (6) AxoGen’s consignment
model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing;
(7) AxoGen offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to
encourage channel stuffing; (8) AxoGen’s sales representatives were
encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9)
AxoGen lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel
stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) AxoGen’s key operating metrics,
such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result
of the foregoing, the defendants’ positive statements about AxoGen’s
business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis.
Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit
and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer
& Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888)
299-7706 or at info@ktmc.com.
AxoGen investors may, no later
than March 11, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead
plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer &
Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an
absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts
on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to
be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the
class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members,
and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your
ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of
whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and
federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud,
breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal
law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate
governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of
institutional and individual investors from the United States and around
the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers
(private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government
and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this
action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more
information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.
