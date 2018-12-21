Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims against AxoGen, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AXGN). This investigation concerns whether AxoGen has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments issued a report stating, among other things, that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company’s consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices.” Further, the report states that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

On this news, AxoGen shares fell $6.17, or about 22.4%, to close at $21.36 on December 18, 2018.

If you acquired AxoGen securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

