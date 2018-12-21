Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AxoGen Inc    AXGN

AXOGEN INC (AXGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/20 10:00:03 pm
17.89 USD   -9.78%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims against AxoGen, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 02:31am CET

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AXGN). This investigation concerns whether AxoGen has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments issued a report stating, among other things, that “[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company’s consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices.” Further, the report states that “allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

On this news, AxoGen shares fell $6.17, or about 22.4%, to close at $21.36 on December 18, 2018.

If you acquired AxoGen securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXOGEN INC
02:31aKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims against ..
BU
12:28aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, I..
BU
12/10AXOGEN : $1.5 million recommended for 850+ new jobs
AQ
12/07AXOGEN : Announces Avance Nerve Graft Recipient Selected to Ride on Donate Life ..
AQ
12/06AxoGen Announces Avance® Nerve Graft Recipient Selected to Ride on Donate Lif..
GL
11/26AXOGEN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
11/19AxoGen Advances its Platform for Nerve Repair at Annual Analyst and Investor ..
GL
11/06AxoGen to Host Third Annual Analyst and Investor Day on November 19, 2018
GL
10/30AXOGEN : Avance Nerve Graft Receives Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMA..
AQ
10/29AXOGEN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 84,6 M
EBIT 2018 -15,9 M
Net income 2018 -21,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 9,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,69x
Capitalization 767 M
Chart AXOGEN INC
Duration : Period :
AxoGen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,6 $
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen L. Zaderej Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Donovan Vice President-Operations
Peter J. Mariani Chief Financial Officer
Ivica Ducic Medical Director-Clinical & Translational Sciences
Angelo G. Scopelianos Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOGEN INC-29.93%767
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC20.27%91 932
DANAHER CORPORATION8.44%70 546
INTUITIVE SURGICAL29.31%53 893
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION38.40%47 022
ILLUMINA38.86%44 600
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.