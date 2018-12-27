Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AxoGen Inc    AXGN

AXOGEN INC (AXGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/26 10:00:00 pm
18.62 USD   +7.88%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, Inc. Investors (AXGN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 12:54am CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of AxoGen, Inc. investors (“AxoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXGN) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether AxoGen or its executives issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments issued a report stating, among other things, that "[a] number of former [AxoGen] employees allege channel stuffing [at AxoGen], given that the company's consignment model creates potential for abuse, as well as alleging questionable revenue recognition practices." Specifically, the report states that "allegations additionally include misleading operating metrics, with one former rep implying that the company's definition of 'active accounts' may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten." On this news, shares of AxoGen fell $6.17 per share or approximately 22% to close at $21.36 per share on December 18, 2018, thereby damaging investors.

If you purchased AxoGen, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXOGEN INC
12:54aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, I..
BU
12/26INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating..
BU
12/24INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
12/24Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against AxoGen, I..
BU
12/22AXOGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates AxoGe..
BU
12/22GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, Inc. ..
BU
12/21Investigation of AxoGen Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
12/21Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims against ..
BU
12/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, I..
BU
12/10AXOGEN : $1.5 million recommended for 850+ new jobs
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 84,6 M
EBIT 2018 -15,9 M
Net income 2018 -21,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,77x
Capitalization 661 M
Chart AXOGEN INC
Duration : Period :
AxoGen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,6 $
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen L. Zaderej Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Donovan Vice President-Operations
Peter J. Mariani Chief Financial Officer
Ivica Ducic Medical Director-Clinical & Translational Sciences
Angelo G. Scopelianos Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOGEN INC-39.01%661
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC9.79%86 872
DANAHER CORPORATION2.19%69 025
INTUITIVE SURGICAL19.17%50 936
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION28.00%45 430
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG0.00%41 940
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.