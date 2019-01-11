Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AxoGen Inc    AXGN

AXOGEN INC (AXGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 04:00:00 pm
16.25 USD   +1.56%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AxoGen, Inc. Investors (AXGN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 07:54pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that: a) purchased or otherwise acquired AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXGN) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “November 2017 Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s November 2017 secondary public offering (“November SPO”); and/or b) purchased or otherwise acquired AxoGen securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “May 2018 Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2018 secondary public offering (“May SPO”); and/or c) purchased or otherwise acquired AxoGen securities between August 7, 2017 and December 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments issued a report stating, among other things, that former employees alleged that the Company engaged in channel stuffing and backdating of revenue, that the number of active accounts may be overstated by a factor of ten, and that aggressive annual price increases had driven the Company’s revenue growth.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.17 per share, or nearly 22%, to close at $21.36 per share on December 18, 2018, on unusually high trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) that the Company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) that ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company’s products; (4) that such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) that the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) that the Company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) that the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) that the Company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) that the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of AxoGen, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXOGEN INC
07:54pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
07:31pKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
01/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AxoGe..
BU
01/08AXOGEN : Pre-Announces Financial and Operational Results
AQ
01/08AXOGEN : Appoints Christopher Crisman as Vice President, U.S. Sales
AQ
01/07AXOGEN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Director..
AQ
01/07AxoGen Appoints Christopher Crisman as Vice President, U.S. Sales
GL
01/07AXOGEN : Pre-Announces Financial and Operational Results
AQ
01/03AXOGEN, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of AxoGen, Inc. ..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 84,6 M
EBIT 2018 -15,9 M
Net income 2018 -21,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,40x
Capitalization 619 M
Chart AXOGEN INC
Duration : Period :
AxoGen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 46,5 $
Spread / Average Target 191%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen L. Zaderej Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Donovan Vice President-Operations
Peter J. Mariani Chief Financial Officer
Ivica Ducic Medical Director-Clinical & Translational Sciences
Angelo G. Scopelianos Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOGEN INC-21.68%601
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.63%95 165
DANAHER CORPORATION2.17%73 146
INTUITIVE SURGICAL8.17%59 054
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.53%49 651
ILLUMINA3.28%44 870
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.