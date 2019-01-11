Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AxoGen, Inc. Investors (AXGN)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors that: a) purchased or otherwise
acquired AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXGN)
securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or
misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the
“November 2017 Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the
Company’s November 2017 secondary public offering (“November SPO”);
and/or b) purchased or otherwise acquired AxoGen securities pursuant
and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration
statement and prospectus (collectively, the “May 2018 Registration
Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2018 secondary
public offering (“May SPO”); and/or c) purchased or otherwise acquired
AxoGen securities between August 7, 2017 and December 18, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”).
On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments issued a report stating,
among other things, that former employees alleged that the Company
engaged in channel stuffing and backdating of revenue, that the number
of active accounts may be overstated by a factor of ten, and that
aggressive annual price increases had driven the Company’s revenue
growth.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.17 per share, or nearly
22%, to close at $21.36 per share on December 18, 2018, on unusually
high trading volume.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company aggressively
increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) that the Company’s pricing
alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) that
ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the
Company’s products; (4) that such centers were especially sensitive to
price increases; (5) that the Company was dependent on a small number of
surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) that the Company’s
consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel
stuffing; (7) that the Company offered purchase incentives to sales
representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) that the Company’s
sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to
artificially inflate metrics; (9) that the Company lacked adequate
internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of
revenue; (10) that the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number
of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) that, as a result of the
foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business,
operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis.
