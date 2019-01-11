Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AxoGen, Inc. Investors (AXGN)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that: a) purchased or otherwise acquired AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXGN) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “November 2017 Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s November 2017 secondary public offering (“November SPO”); and/or b) purchased or otherwise acquired AxoGen securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “May 2018 Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2018 secondary public offering (“May SPO”); and/or c) purchased or otherwise acquired AxoGen securities between August 7, 2017 and December 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments issued a report stating, among other things, that former employees alleged that the Company engaged in channel stuffing and backdating of revenue, that the number of active accounts may be overstated by a factor of ten, and that aggressive annual price increases had driven the Company’s revenue growth.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.17 per share, or nearly 22%, to close at $21.36 per share on December 18, 2018, on unusually high trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) that the Company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) that ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company’s products; (4) that such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) that the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) that the Company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) that the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) that the Company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) that the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

