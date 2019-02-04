Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/04/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AXGN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant to and/or traceable to AxoGen’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection to the Company’s November 2017 secondary public offering (“November SPO”), and/or the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s May 2018 secondary public offering (“May SPO”), and/or between August 7, 2017, and December 18, 2018, inclusive (“the Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 11, 2019.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AxoGen aggressively raised prices in an attempt to make up for falling sales, a decision that upset customers and hurt growth. The Company paid a small group of surgeons to generate sales and became dependent on this group to generate revenue. The Company’s sales organization was prone to channel stuffing and was incented to backdate sales orders to inflate Company metrics. This resulted in the Company’s key metrics being overstated. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AxoGen, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 84,3 M
EBIT 2018 -14,2 M
Net income 2018 -21,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 7,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,57x
Capitalization 633 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,0 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
Managers
NameTitle
Karen L. Zaderej Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Donovan Vice President-Operations
Peter J. Mariani Chief Financial Officer
Ivica Ducic Medical Director-Clinical & Translational Sciences
Angelo G. Scopelianos Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOGEN INC-19.92%633
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC8.78%97 999
DANAHER CORPORATION5.99%76 609
INTUITIVE SURGICAL9.55%59 915
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.33%52 488
ILLUMINA-5.69%41 580
