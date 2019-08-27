Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Axon Enterprise Inc    AAXN

AXON ENTERPRISE INC

(AAXN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AAXN Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Investigating Axon (AAXN) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses Should Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman notifies investors in Axon Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) of the firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

If you invested in AAXN before August 9, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist this investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/AAXN

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

AAXN@hbsslaw.com.

The firm's investigation concerns the accuracy of the Company's disclosures and reported financial results.

On June 19, 2019, Spruce Point released a report predicating, "with a history of SEC inquires, delinquent filings, and material weaknesses," Axon would "shock investors with significant earnings disappointment and increasing cash burn." Spruce Point explained that Axon had "concealed its dependence on Chinese imports" and stated tariffs on these goods will "constrain margin growth." Moreover, Spruce Point accused Axon of "aggressive revenue recognition policies, which have pulled forward revenues."

Then, on August 8, 2019, as Spruce Point predicted, Axon released disappointing 2Q 2019 results. The Company announced that net income fell 91% year-over-year. The news caused AAXN shares to decline sharply.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether AAXN misrepresented the demand for its body camera and Taser products," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Axon should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email AAXN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaxn-investor-alert-hagens-berman-investigating-axon-aaxn-for-possible-disclosure-violations-investors-with-losses-should-contact-firm-300908087.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXON ENTERPRISE INC
08:12pAAXN INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman Investigating Axon (AAXN) For Possible Discl..
PR
08/08AXON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/08AXON Q2 2019 : Record bookings of $142 million, up 60% on new product strength, ..
PR
08/08AXON : Atlanta and Baltimore Police Departments and Orange County Sheriff's Offi..
PR
07/25AXON : Announces First Successful Deployment of Axon : Aid to Assist in Disaster..
PR
07/25AXON : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 8, 2019
PR
07/17AXON : Announces Significant Orders for TASER Weapons from Agencies Across the U..
PR
06/24Investors Play Offense With Defense-Focused Stocks--Update
DJ
06/24Investors Play Offense With Defense-Focused Stocks
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group