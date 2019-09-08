Log in
AXON ENTERPRISE INC

AXON ENTERPRISE INC

(AAXN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AXON Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Axon Enterprise, Inc. To Contact The Firm

0
09/08/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) ("Axon" or the "Company").

If you invested in Axon stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/AAXN. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47631


© Newsfilecorp 2019
