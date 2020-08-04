Axon : Announces Microsoft, Verizon, Cradlepoint and FirstNet, Built with AT&T as Sponsors for Axon : Accelerate, Now in its Fifth Year

SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Microsoft, Verizon, Cradlepoint and FirstNet®, Built with AT&T are among confirmed sponsors for Axon Accelerate, taking place August 25th. Now in its fifth year, Axon Accelerate is going virtual for the first time in an effort to keep attendees and event staff safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more and register, visit https://accelerate.axon.com/ .

The year's Axon Accelerate will include dedicated sessions from our sponsors as well as key content and discussions for members of the public safety industry encompassing law enforcement, federal, fire, emergency medical services and corrections departments. Axon will also be making several key announcements.

The day after Axon Accelerate, August 26th, Axon will host a virtual certification day allowing registrants to become qualified experts on specific Axon products and tools such as body-worn cameras, redaction, reporting, case sharing and hardware troubleshooting. The certification day includes a Q&A session with Axon product managers and will result in a Certificate of Completion for attendees.

"We are experiencing a moment in history that requires rapid change and powerful response," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "Our Accelerate conference is the perfect example of this: we've responded to the current climate by going fully virtual while still delivering the most impactful and beneficial content for attendees. I'm so excited to use Accelerate as a platform to announce our new products and services that will help customers respond to their communities in ways they never thought possible."

Axon Accelerate is a global thought leadership symposium for public safety professionals. Attendees will receive the opportunity to dive deep into Axon's latest hardware and software tech solutions and engage in group discussions on tech that can help benefit their agencies.

