Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Axon Enterprise Inc    AAXN

AXON ENTERPRISE INC

(AAXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axon : Announces Microsoft as Titanium Sponsor for Accelerate 2019, the Leading Technology Conference for Public Safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:31am EST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced Microsoft as the Titanium Sponsor of the upcoming public safety technology conference Axon Accelerate. Verizon, Cradlepoint, Airgain, and Taoglas are among other confirmed sponsors for the annual conference taking place in Phoenix, AZ, April 30 - May 1 with an additional day for certification courses on April 29. To learn more and register, visit www.axon.com/accelerate.

TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

Axon Accelerate is a global thought-leadership symposium for public safety professionals. The two-day conference features expert speakers and more than 60 unique sessions, panels and workshops on relevant topics around law enforcement technology, policy, training and communication. The certification day on April 29 allows registrants to become qualified experts on specific Axon products and tools such as body-worn cameras (including the new Axon Body 3), redaction, reporting, case sharing and hardware troubleshooting. Attendees can build their own agenda for the conference which includes brand new elements this year such as:

  • Five-day Master Instructor School the week following the conference where attendees can become qualified instructors of the new TASER 7 CEWs;
  • Officer well-being sessions;
  • Dedicated trade show hours so attendees can build trade show floor time into their agendas; and
  • Product-hop-arounds allowing attendees to get hands-on with Axon's products.

For more information about becoming a sponsor of Axon Accelerate 2019, reach out to: sponsorships@axon.com.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 347,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 212,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Airgain is a trademark of Airgain, Inc., Cradlepoint is a trademark of Cradlepoint, Inc., Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Microsoft is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation, Taoglas is a trademark of Taoglas Group Holdings Limited, Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. and Verizon is a trademark of Verizon Trademark Services LLC.

Axon, TASER, TASER 7, the Delta Logo, and Protect Life are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT: Carley PartridgePR and Communications Manager, Press@axon.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-announces-microsoft-as-titanium-sponsor-for-accelerate-2019-the-leading-technology-conference-for-public-safety-300803885.html

SOURCE Axon


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXON ENTERPRISE INC
07:31aAXON : Announces Microsoft as Titanium Sponsor for Accelerate 2019, the Leading ..
PR
02/27AXON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/27AXON : Buffalo Police Department Rolls Out 550 Body-Worn Cameras for Patrol Offi..
PR
02/26AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/26AXON : Delivers Record Q4 and Full Year 2018 Revenue and Bookings; Introduces 20..
PR
02/19AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fin..
AQ
02/13AXON : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings on February 26, 201..
PR
02/12AXON : Shareholders Approve eXponential Stock Performance Plan
PR
02/06AXON : Former Oakley Design Leader Hans Moritz Joins Axon
PR
02/01AXON : Swedish Police Authority Becomes the First European National Police Force..
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.