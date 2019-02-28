Axon : Announces Microsoft as Titanium Sponsor for Accelerate 2019, the Leading Technology Conference for Public Safety

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced Microsoft as the Titanium Sponsor of the upcoming public safety technology conference Axon Accelerate. Verizon, Cradlepoint, Airgain, and Taoglas are among other confirmed sponsors for the annual conference taking place in Phoenix, AZ, April 30 - May 1 with an additional day for certification courses on April 29. To learn more and register, visit www.axon.com/accelerate .

Axon Accelerate is a global thought-leadership symposium for public safety professionals. The two-day conference features expert speakers and more than 60 unique sessions, panels and workshops on relevant topics around law enforcement technology, policy, training and communication. The certification day on April 29 allows registrants to become qualified experts on specific Axon products and tools such as body-worn cameras (including the new Axon Body 3), redaction, reporting, case sharing and hardware troubleshooting. Attendees can build their own agenda for the conference which includes brand new elements this year such as:

Five-day Master Instructor School the week following the conference where attendees can become qualified instructors of the new TASER 7 CEWs;

Officer well-being sessions;

Dedicated trade show hours so attendees can build trade show floor time into their agendas; and

Product-hop-arounds allowing attendees to get hands-on with Axon's products.

For more information about becoming a sponsor of Axon Accelerate 2019, reach out to: sponsorships@axon.com .

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 347,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 212,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

