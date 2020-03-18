Axon : Announces New SVP of Artificial Intelligence

SEATTLE, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the addition of Yasser Ibrahim as Axon's SVP of Artificial Intelligence (AI), effective March 9, 2020.

Mr. Ibrahim joins Axon's leadership team from Amazon, where he most recently served as head of distributed machine learning at Alexa AI. Mr. Ibrahim led applied science and ML engineering teams developing state-of-the-art deep learning frameworks and distributed algorithms powering Alexa's large-scale ML experimentation and production platforms. He also led multidisciplinary engineering and science teams building computer vision systems and computational imaging algorithms for Amazon Go, the world's first "Just Walk Out" store and technology platform. At Microsoft, Mr. Ibrahim led computer vision system teams to deliver technologies such as Pixelsense, and previously developed flight control and autopilot systems for flight simulators at CAE Inc., in Montreal.

Mr. Ibrahim will lead Axon's AI team, based in Axon's global software hub in Seattle, and will report to Axon Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Software Jeff Kunins.

"At this moment in history, Axon's unrelenting mission to obsolete the bullet and uplift social justice in the world couldn't be more relevant or more vitally important," Mr. Kunins says. "Artificial intelligence and applied machine learning are fundamental to how we are harnessing technology to radically improve transparency, accountability, and safety for law enforcement and the citizens they protect. Mr. Ibrahim brings decades of AI expertise and a proven ability to attract and retain world-class science talent. I'm thrilled to welcome him to Axon and to invent on behalf of customers together."

Axon's AI team is developing technologies that include video redaction, automatic license plate readers (ALPR), gunshot detection, automated transcription of body camera video, and more. In addition to leading that team, Mr. Ibrahim will work closely with Axon's independent AI Ethics Board to ensure these technologies are built and deployed with an ethical design framework.

"I am passionate about Axon's mission to protect life, and the products we are inventing and delivering on behalf of customers are at an incredibly exciting intersection of public safety, responsible AI, and multimodal machine learning," says Mr. Ibrahim. "We already have an incredible team, and I look forward to leading and growing world-class science talent at Axon to bring all their creativity and grit to bear on these challenges and deliver transformative results for public safety agencies and the communities they serve."

About Axon

Axon is a global network of devices, apps, training and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to protect their communities. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 465,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 225,000 lives have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps, training and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

