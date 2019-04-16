Axon : Evidence Achieves US Government FedRAMP JAB Authorization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Axon Evidence ( Evidence.com ), the digital evidence management system, has achieved a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Joint Authorization Board (JAB) Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO). Axon's commitment to maintaining essential security authorizations allows customers within the US Federal market to join the Axon network with full trust in the security of Axon's cloud services.

Axon Evidence is one of only 15* Software as a Service (SaaS) cloud service providers with a FedRAMP JAB P-ATO. The authorization confirms that Axon Evidence has been reviewed and approved by the US Federal Government and can be used by other US Federal Government agencies.

"The Federal law enforcement community has the opportunity to use a secure cyber solution to protect critical data from today's threats," says Richard Coleman, Vice President and General Manager of Axon's Federal Sector. "The systems currently being used to store evidence and case-related data are antiquated. Axon's secure solution allows federal agencies to not only store their data securely, but also seamlessly share that data with their federal partners."

"This is a huge achievement for Axon in our goal to support the operators of federal law enforcement," says Gregory Hewes, Axon Director, Trust & Security. "The US Federal community can now procure Axon's industry-leading connected smart weapons, devices and cloud services knowing that Axon is committed to security."

Axon's partners in the cloud services space include Microsoft Azure, Datadog, Opsgenie and Signal Sciences. Each has proven their dedication within the FedRAMP program and capability to deliver to the US Federal market. To learn more about Axon's FedRAMP JAB P-ATO, visit: https://www.axon.com/trust/compliance/fedramp .

*At time of publishing

About FedRAMP

FedRAMP is a US Federal program that standardizes the assessment and authorization process for companies that are looking to provide cloud-based services to US Federal agencies. This standardization allows for a "do once, repeat many" process that agencies can leverage to reduce rework of security assessments, authorizations and continuous monitoring. The efficiency gains from this process allow for smoother federal procurement and facilitate modernization efforts.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 347,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 215,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

