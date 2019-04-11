Axon : Network Expands Through Canada with Kingston, Treaty Three, South Simcoe and Tsuu T'ina Nation Police Services Deploying Axon Evidence

TORONTO, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, and its subsidiary Axon Public Safety Canada Inc. ("Axon Canada"), today announced that the Kingston, Treaty Three, South Simcoe and Tsuu T'ina Nation police services have joined the Axon network with the deployment of the digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence (Evidence.com). These orders were received in the first quarter of 2019 and will deploy in multiple phases.

Details of these orders include:

Kingston Police Service: Axon Evidence for 220 users, plus Axon Interview for 6 rooms on a 5-year contract

Police Service: Axon Evidence for 220 users, plus Axon Interview for 6 rooms on a 5-year contract Treaty Three Police Service: Axon Interview for 5 rooms with Axon Evidence on a 5-year contract (add-on order)

South Simcoe Police Service: Axon Evidence for 100 users on a 3-year contract

Police Service: Axon Evidence for 100 users on a 3-year contract Tsuu T'ina Nation Police Services: Axon Evidence for 31 users and 18 Axon Body 2 cameras on a 5-year contract

"Partnering with Axon Canada to support our digital evidence needs made perfect sense for us," said Kingston Police Service Chief Antje McNeely. "They were extremely responsive, getting us up and running in a matter of days; and our members, both civilian and sworn, love the ease of use and flexibility of the Axon network. Our move from a trial into a full digital evidence management program was seamless."

"We're excited to see how fast the Axon network is growing across Canada," said Vishal Dhir, Axon Canada's Managing Director. "Police and justice leaders across Canada are quick to understand the opportunities for innovative technologies like machine learning, transcription and redaction that Axon's solutions can provide their members. Agencies in Canada are starting to realize efficiency gains by dramatically reducing paperwork and manual processes, ensuring a solid return on their investments."

Axon's digital evidence management software platform provides crucial capabilities for modern policing. Beyond storing and managing body-worn camera video, Axon Evidence supports digital evidence gathering, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage management, interview room video management, photos, documents and mobile digital evidence capture. To learn more about Axon Evidence, visit: https://ca.axon.com/evidence .

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 347,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 214,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://ca.axon.com or by calling 1- (800) 978-2737 .

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Body 2, Axon Evidence, Axon Interview and the "Delta Logo" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_canada

Axon on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:

Carley Partridge

PR and Communications Manager

Press@axon.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-axon-network-expands-through-canada-with-kingston-treaty-three-south-simcoe-and-tsuu-tina-nation-police-services-deploying-axon-evidence-300830524.html

SOURCE Axon