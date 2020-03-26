Axon : Responds to COVID-19 Emergency By Offering Up Digital Evidence Gathering Platform to Public Safety Agencies Worldwide

Police officers and other emergency responders can now use Axon Citizen to collect, manage and share community digital evidence while maintaining social distance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN) announced today that, in the interest of public health, it is providing global access to the full feature set of Axon Citizen , at no cost this year, to every agency that is not currently using the digital evidence platform.

With this tool, officers can gather digital evidence from the community by sending a personalized link via text message or email from Axon's digital evidence management platform, Axon Evidence, or the Axon Capture mobile app. This eliminates the need for in-person interaction and helps to minimize officer exposure to COVID-19. Agencies can learn more at www.axon.com/joinforces.

Whether officers are being asked to stay home or respond to calls in their community, Axon is proud to offer a solution that allows officers to continue to do their jobs while still maintaining social distance. Providing widespread access to Axon Citizen will enable more agencies to realize the benefits of securely collecting, managing and sharing digital evidence on one platform. Service for Axon customers who already have access to Axon Citizen will not be affected — they will continue to receive monthly software upgrades and access to the wider Axon Evidence platform that is constantly improving and adding new features.

"Our mission has always been to protect life. By enabling virtual evidence collection, we can immediately help first responders and public safety officials reduce their exposure to COVID-19," says Axon's CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "We're providing agencies around the world open access to Axon Citizen during this crisis so officers can avoid collecting digital files in person."

Today, officers may interact with members of the public to collect digital evidence like photos, videos or other data. But during the current period of social distancing, these interactions for non-urgent evidence collection can put officers and citizens at risk. Axon Citizen radically simplifies evidence collection and allows officers to collect and manage community evidence from a mobile or desktop device. The intuitive interface allows critical evidence to be securely submitted into Axon Evidence in three clicks, where the software's features can be used to easily create a chain of custody and assess, catalog and search footage.

Before this emergency access program, Axon Citizen was available only to Evidence.com Pro license customers and Officer Safety Plan 7+ customers, or as a separate purchase.

Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith will be hosting a live video webinar on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 10:00 am Pacific / 1:00 pm Eastern to share more details. Click here to sign up, or copy and paste this link in your browser: https://axon.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lFH_gsHpQHuFSOggpDwkag

IMPORTANT NOTE: This program is an emergency measure intended to help public safety agencies deploy the Axon mobile evidence sharing platform to assist with social distancing measures that are critically important both to slowing the spread of the pandemic and to minimizing officer exposure potential on duty. This program does not imply discounts, retroactive or prospective, to existing service contracts.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 465,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 225,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Citizen, Axon Evidence, Protect Life and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors:

Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:

Sydney Siegmeth

Axon VP Global Comms and Events

Press@axon.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-responds-to-covid-19-emergency-by-offering-up-digital-evidence-gathering-platform-to-public-safety-agencies-worldwide-301030210.html

SOURCE Axon