Axon : to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/09/2019 | 07:31am EST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that Rick Smith, Axon CEO and founder, and Andrea James, Axon Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the following investor conference:

TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.

Event: 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
Location: New York City
Date: Wednesday, January 16, 2019

The fireside chat, currently scheduled for 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time, will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com. The presentation time is subject to change up until the date of the event.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 325,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 210,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Axon and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal.

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Axon Enterprise, Inc.
IR@axon.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-to-participate-in-the-21st-annual-needham-growth-conference-300775299.html

SOURCE Axon


© PRNewswire 2019
