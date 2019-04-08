Axonics Modulation Technologies : ® Appoints Nancy L. Snyderman, M.D. and Jane E. Kiernan to its Board of Directors

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) a medical
technology company focused on the development and commercialization of
novel implantable Sacral Neuromodulation (“SNM”) devices for the
treatment of urinary
and bowel dysfunction, today announced that Nancy L. Snyderman, M.D.
and Jane E. Kiernan have been appointed to the Axonics board of
directors, effective immediately.
Concurrent with this appointment, Shahzad Malik, M.D., general partner
with Advent Life Sciences (London), and Geoff Pardo, partner with Gilde
Healthcare (Boston), members of the board of directors since 2015 and
2017, respectively, have retired from the Axonics board and will not
stand for re-election at the Axonics annual shareholder meeting planned
for August 19, 2019.
Raphael Wisniewski, chairman of the board of Axonics, said, “We are
honored to have two highly accomplished directors who share a passion
for women’s health join the Axonics board. The timing of these
appointments comes at an ideal time given these individuals bring unique
clinical and operational perspectives as well as public company
governance experience. With respect to the retiring directors, it is
within the normal course that representatives of venture capital firms
cycle off public company boards. On behalf of all stakeholders at
Axonics, we thank Dr. Malik and Mr. Pardo for their unwavering support
of Axonics during the Company’s developmental phases and for their
professional board service over the past few years.”
Nancy L. Snyderman, M.D., F.A.C.S., has served as an independent
director on the Board of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) and as a member of
the nominating and corporate governance committee since 2016. Dr.
Snyderman was an advisory board member to GE’s Healthymagination for
twelve years and previously served as a Vice President for corporate
communications at Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Snyderman is a board-certified
Head and Neck surgeon and has had academic appointments at the
University of Pennsylvania and the University of California-San
Francisco. She recently served as a Professor at the Center for
Innovation for Global Health at Stanford University. Dr. Snyderman
earned her B.A. in microbiology from Indiana University, her medical
degree from the University of Nebraska for Medical Sciences and
completed residencies in Pediatrics and Otolaryngology Head and Neck
Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Snyderman is an Emmy award
winning medical correspondent having worked at ABC News from 1987-2003
and later as Chief Medical Editor at NBC News from 2004-2015. She has
been widely published in peer-reviewed medical journals and has written
for Good Housekeeping, AARP, Parenting, Health, and O magazines. Dr.
Snyderman is an advocate for women’s health and a prolific public
speaker and presently serves on the nonprofit boards of the Fair Food
Network and the Albright Institute at Wellesley College.
Jane E. Kiernan has over 30 years of executive and management leadership
in health care with both public and private companies. Kiernan is a
Co-founder of K2 Biotechnology Ventures, an organization engaged in
developing and commercializing university and medical center innovations
in partnership with venture capital, health care corporations and
philanthropic health care foundation partners. From 2010-2017, Kiernan
served as the CEO of Salter Labs, a manufacturer of specialty medical
devices with approximately 1,000 employees and $85 million in annual
revenue. From 2006–2011, Kiernan served on the Board of Directors and as
Chair of the Audit Committee of Nasdaq-listed American Medical Systems
(AMS) prior to AMS being acquired by Endo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENDP)
for $2.9 billion. From 2001–2010, Kiernan held executive and general
management positions with profit and loss responsibility for as much as
$1.5 billion in revenue with Baxter Healthcare Corporation. Prior to
2001, she held corporate and line management roles in finance, strategy,
marketing, and operations with both Baxter and Allegiance Healthcare
Corporation. As a community leader, Kiernan serves on the Board of
Directors for Ryan Banks Academy, which will be the first urban boarding
school in Chicago established to help lift students out of poverty and
into the next generation of leaders and has served as Committee Chair
and on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross of Greater
Chicago. In addition, she is a past President of the Healthcare
Businesswomen’s Association, Chicago Chapter. Kiernan holds a B.S.
degree in business from Southern Methodist University.
About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is focused on the development and
commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with
urinary and bowel dysfunction. The Axonics r-SNM® System is the first
rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system approved for sale in Europe,
Canada and Australia and the first SNM system to gain CE mark for
full-body MRI conditional labeling. Premarket Approval (PMA) for the
r-SNM System is currently pending with the U.S. FDA. For more
information, visit the Company’s website at www.axonicsmodulation.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans,
events, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as
defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Except as required by law, Axonics undertakes no obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information,
changed circumstances or unanticipated events.
