Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc    AXNX

AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC

(AXNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axonics Modulation Technologies : ® Appoints Nancy L. Snyderman, M.D. and Jane E. Kiernan to its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel implantable Sacral Neuromodulation (“SNM”) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced that Nancy L. Snyderman, M.D. and Jane E. Kiernan have been appointed to the Axonics board of directors, effective immediately.

Concurrent with this appointment, Shahzad Malik, M.D., general partner with Advent Life Sciences (London), and Geoff Pardo, partner with Gilde Healthcare (Boston), members of the board of directors since 2015 and 2017, respectively, have retired from the Axonics board and will not stand for re-election at the Axonics annual shareholder meeting planned for August 19, 2019.

Raphael Wisniewski, chairman of the board of Axonics, said, “We are honored to have two highly accomplished directors who share a passion for women’s health join the Axonics board. The timing of these appointments comes at an ideal time given these individuals bring unique clinical and operational perspectives as well as public company governance experience. With respect to the retiring directors, it is within the normal course that representatives of venture capital firms cycle off public company boards. On behalf of all stakeholders at Axonics, we thank Dr. Malik and Mr. Pardo for their unwavering support of Axonics during the Company’s developmental phases and for their professional board service over the past few years.”

Nancy L. Snyderman, M.D., F.A.C.S., has served as an independent director on the Board of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) and as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee since 2016. Dr. Snyderman was an advisory board member to GE’s Healthymagination for twelve years and previously served as a Vice President for corporate communications at Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Snyderman is a board-certified Head and Neck surgeon and has had academic appointments at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of California-San Francisco. She recently served as a Professor at the Center for Innovation for Global Health at Stanford University. Dr. Snyderman earned her B.A. in microbiology from Indiana University, her medical degree from the University of Nebraska for Medical Sciences and completed residencies in Pediatrics and Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Snyderman is an Emmy award winning medical correspondent having worked at ABC News from 1987-2003 and later as Chief Medical Editor at NBC News from 2004-2015. She has been widely published in peer-reviewed medical journals and has written for Good Housekeeping, AARP, Parenting, Health, and O magazines. Dr. Snyderman is an advocate for women’s health and a prolific public speaker and presently serves on the nonprofit boards of the Fair Food Network and the Albright Institute at Wellesley College.

Jane E. Kiernan has over 30 years of executive and management leadership in health care with both public and private companies. Kiernan is a Co-founder of K2 Biotechnology Ventures, an organization engaged in developing and commercializing university and medical center innovations in partnership with venture capital, health care corporations and philanthropic health care foundation partners. From 2010-2017, Kiernan served as the CEO of Salter Labs, a manufacturer of specialty medical devices with approximately 1,000 employees and $85 million in annual revenue. From 2006–2011, Kiernan served on the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee of Nasdaq-listed American Medical Systems (AMS) prior to AMS being acquired by Endo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENDP) for $2.9 billion. From 2001–2010, Kiernan held executive and general management positions with profit and loss responsibility for as much as $1.5 billion in revenue with Baxter Healthcare Corporation. Prior to 2001, she held corporate and line management roles in finance, strategy, marketing, and operations with both Baxter and Allegiance Healthcare Corporation. As a community leader, Kiernan serves on the Board of Directors for Ryan Banks Academy, which will be the first urban boarding school in Chicago established to help lift students out of poverty and into the next generation of leaders and has served as Committee Chair and on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago. In addition, she is a past President of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association, Chicago Chapter. Kiernan holds a B.S. degree in business from Southern Methodist University.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is focused on the development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. The Axonics r-SNM® System is the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system approved for sale in Europe, Canada and Australia and the first SNM system to gain CE mark for full-body MRI conditional labeling. Premarket Approval (PMA) for the r-SNM System is currently pending with the U.S. FDA. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.axonicsmodulation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as required by law, Axonics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOL
06:01aAXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® Appoints Nancy L. Snyderman, M.D. and Jane E..
BU
04/02AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® to Present at the Needham Healthcare Confere..
BU
03/07AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
03/05AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
03/05AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 ..
BU
03/05AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
03/04AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® Appoints Michael H. Carrel to its Board of D..
BU
02/26AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® Submits Pivotal Clinical Data to U.S. Food &..
BU
02/22AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® Granted Expanded CE Mark Label; First and On..
BU
02/19AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® Announces Positive Top-Line Clinical Data fr..
BU
More news
Chart AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond Wayne Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danny L. Dearen President & Chief Financial Officer
Raphaël Wisniewski Chairman
Rinda Sama Chief Operating Officer
Guang Qiang Jiang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC42.49%601
STRYKER CORPORATION24.56%72 274
SMITH & NEPHEW3.35%17 312
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV11.79%3 785
GLAUKOS CORP39.10%2 794
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%2 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About