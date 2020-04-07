Axonics Modulation Technologies : ® to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 5

Log in
04/07/2020 | 06:03am EDT

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (“SNM”) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics said, “We look forward to sharing our Q1 results with the investment community given the response by the SNM physician implanting community in our first full quarter in the U.S. market has been exceptional.”

In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a conference call with the investment community that same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and current business developments. Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing 866-687-5771 (U.S.) or 409-217-8725 (International) and using passcode 6654699.

A live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.axonics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impacts quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. SNM therapy has been employed to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function for the past two decades. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and Europe. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.axonics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “planned,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in Axonics filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Axonics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.


