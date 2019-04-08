Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc    AXNX

AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC

(AXNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Welkin Health : Announces Partnership to Implement an Innovative Program to Support Commercialization of the Axonics® Cutting-Edge Sacral Neuromodulation Therapy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:03am EDT

Welkin’s software will streamline workflows for care teams and enable personalized, ongoing support for patients receiving therapy for urinary and fecal dysfunction

Welkin Health, a privately-held patient relationship management software company today announced it is partnering with Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of Sacral Neuromodulation (“SNM”) solutions. The companies will launch a program designed to support care teams and patients implanted with the Axonics r-SNM™ System, the first-ever long-lived rechargeable neurostimulator for patients suffering from overactive bladder and fecal incontinence.

Welkin’s patient management software enables Axonics commercial and clinical support teams to capture and utilize relevant data to support patients and physicians.

Chase Hensel, CEO of Welkin Health said, “The program we’re building with Axonics prioritizes the patient experience. This means the Axonics teams will have the pieces in place to easily manage complex data and guide workflows. We believe that having this tool in place will allow many more patients to benefit from SNM therapy and Axonics’ innovative long-lived technology.”

“We selected to work with Welkin given their software has the ability to seamlessly follow our patients during their journey from intake, through implant and post-operative programming and follow up such that patients feel supported,” commented Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics. “The Welkin system promises to create efficiencies in our operations allowing us to deploy our field personnel where and when they are needed to support cases.”

About Welkin Health

Welkin builds patient management software that guides teams to better care. Welkin configures patient programs into workflows that keep patients and teams on track. Welkin’s software makes engagement seamless and patient-centered, enabling health workers to build strong patient relationships for long-term positive outcomes. For more information please visit www.welkinhealth.com.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is focused on the development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. The Axonics r-SNM System is the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system approved for sale in Europe, Canada and Australia, and the first SNM system to gain CE mark for full-body MRI conditional labeling. Premarket Approval (PMA) for the r-SNM System is currently pending with the U.S. FDA. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.axonicsmodulation.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOL
09:03aWELKIN HEALTH : Announces Partnership to Implement an Innovative Program to Supp..
BU
06:01aAXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® Appoints Nancy L. Snyderman, M.D. and Jane E..
BU
04/02AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® to Present at the Needham Healthcare Confere..
BU
03/07AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
03/05AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
03/05AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 ..
BU
03/05AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
03/04AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® Appoints Michael H. Carrel to its Board of D..
BU
02/26AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® Submits Pivotal Clinical Data to U.S. Food &..
BU
02/22AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES : ® Granted Expanded CE Mark Label; First and On..
BU
More news
Chart AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Raymond Wayne Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danny L. Dearen President & Chief Financial Officer
Raphaël Wisniewski Chairman
Rinda Sama Chief Operating Officer
Guang Qiang Jiang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC42.49%601
STRYKER CORPORATION24.56%72 274
SMITH & NEPHEW3.35%17 312
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV11.79%3 785
GLAUKOS CORP39.10%2 794
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%2 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About