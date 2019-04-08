Welkin Health : Announces Partnership to Implement an Innovative Program to Support Commercialization of the Axonics® Cutting-Edge Sacral Neuromodulation Therapy

Welkin
Health, a privately-held patient relationship management software
company today announced it is partnering with Axonics
Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a company focused on
the design, development, and commercialization of Sacral Neuromodulation
(“SNM”) solutions. The companies will launch a program designed to
support care teams and patients implanted with the Axonics r-SNM™
System, the first-ever long-lived rechargeable neurostimulator for
patients suffering from overactive bladder and fecal incontinence.
Welkin’s patient management software enables Axonics commercial and
clinical support teams to capture and utilize relevant data to support
patients and physicians.
Chase Hensel, CEO of Welkin Health said, “The program we’re building
with Axonics prioritizes the patient experience. This means the Axonics
teams will have the pieces in place to easily manage complex data and
guide workflows. We believe that having this tool in place will allow
many more patients to benefit from SNM therapy and Axonics’ innovative
long-lived technology.”
“We selected to work with Welkin given their software has the ability to
seamlessly follow our patients during their journey from intake, through
implant and post-operative programming and follow up such that patients
feel supported,” commented Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics. “The Welkin
system promises to create efficiencies in our operations allowing us to
deploy our field personnel where and when they are needed to support
cases.”
About Welkin Health
Welkin builds patient management software that guides teams to better
care. Welkin configures patient programs into workflows that keep
patients and teams on track. Welkin’s software makes engagement seamless
and patient-centered, enabling health workers to build strong patient
relationships for long-term positive outcomes. For more information
please visit www.welkinhealth.com.
About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is focused on the development and
commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with
urinary and bowel dysfunction. The Axonics r-SNM System is the first
rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system approved for sale in Europe,
Canada and Australia, and the first SNM system to gain CE mark for
full-body MRI conditional labeling. Premarket Approval (PMA) for the
r-SNM System is currently pending with the U.S. FDA. For more
information, visit the Company’s website at www.axonicsmodulation.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005015/en/