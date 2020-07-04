Axos Financial : Bank Celebrates 20 Years of Digital Financial Services Leadership

Two decades after opening on July 4, 2000, Axos Financial has transformed from a digital bank to a full-service consumer and commercial bank and wealth management platform

Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) celebrated its 20th anniversary today, signifying two decades of leadership in the digitization of financial services.

“Launching our bank on the Fourth of July twenty years ago was symbolic of our desire to provide our customers independence from brick-and-mortar banking,” said Axos President and CEO Greg Garrabrants. “Over two decades, we’ve established Axos as a digital banking leader – a position that will only strengthen as consumers and small businesses increasingly embrace our model and as we further incorporate holistic financial and wealth management services in our flexible, online platform.”

Axos Bank consistently ranks as one of the highest performing banking institutions in the country – with S&P Global Market Intelligence naming Axos one of the nation's top five public thrifts for 11 years in a row. The bank’s consumer-friendly products, including award-winning checking accounts, have been repeatedly recognized as offering customers unbeatable value.

Since its launch, Axos’ online platform has added a broader set of wealth-management capabilities to meet the needs of its customers and serves a broad range of consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients.

Axos’ 20th birthday comes as it was recently named one of the three best digital banks in the United States by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine. For more information about Axos’ checking, savings, lending and digital advisory services, please visit www.axosbank.com.

About Axos Financial and Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With over $12 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its wholly-owned non-bank subsidiaries, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., with approximately $7 billion of assets under custody, provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.

