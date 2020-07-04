Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Axos Financial, Inc.    AX

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.

(AX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Axos Financial : Bank Celebrates 20 Years of Digital Financial Services Leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/04/2020 | 07:46am EDT

Two decades after opening on July 4, 2000, Axos Financial has transformed from a digital bank to a full-service consumer and commercial bank and wealth management platform

Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) celebrated its 20th anniversary today, signifying two decades of leadership in the digitization of financial services.

“Launching our bank on the Fourth of July twenty years ago was symbolic of our desire to provide our customers independence from brick-and-mortar banking,” said Axos President and CEO Greg Garrabrants. “Over two decades, we’ve established Axos as a digital banking leader – a position that will only strengthen as consumers and small businesses increasingly embrace our model and as we further incorporate holistic financial and wealth management services in our flexible, online platform.”

Axos Bank consistently ranks as one of the highest performing banking institutions in the country – with S&P Global Market Intelligence naming Axos one of the nation's top five public thrifts for 11 years in a row. The bank’s consumer-friendly products, including award-winning checking accounts, have been repeatedly recognized as offering customers unbeatable value.

Since its launch, Axos’ online platform has added a broader set of wealth-management capabilities to meet the needs of its customers and serves a broad range of consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients.

Axos’ 20th birthday comes as it was recently named one of the three best digital banks in the United States by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine. For more information about Axos’ checking, savings, lending and digital advisory services, please visit www.axosbank.com.

About Axos Financial and Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With over $12 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its wholly-owned non-bank subsidiaries, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc., with approximately $7 billion of assets under custody, provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
07:46aAXOS FINANCIAL : Bank Celebrates 20 Years of Digital Financial Services Leadersh..
BU
06/29AXOS FINANCIAL : Bank Named One of America's Three Best Digital Banks
BU
05/06AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04/29AXOS FINANCIAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29AXOS FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
04/29AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
04/29AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. : Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
04/09VESTMARK : Partners with Axos Clearing, Empowering Firm's Broker-Dealer & RIA Cu..
PR
04/03AXOS BANK : Employees Contribute Over 1,000 Volunteer-hours to Junior Achievemen..
BU
04/01AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on April 29..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 567 M - -
Net income 2020 171 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 262 M 1 262 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 047
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Axos Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 25,67 $
Last Close Price 21,15 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Garrabrants President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Jaron Grinberg Chairman
Andrew J. Micheletti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas A. Mosich Vice Chairman
Edward James Ratinoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.-30.15%1 262
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.53%282 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.00%251 975
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.87%202 055
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.77%199 540
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.31%140 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group