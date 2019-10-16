Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Axos Financial, Inc.    AX

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.

(AX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Axos Financial, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX).

If you are a shareholder of Axos Financial, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, free of charge, please visit us at:

http://pjlfirm.com/axos-financial-inc/

You may also contact Robert H. Lefkowitz, Esq. either via email at rl@pjlfirm.com or by telephone at 212-725-1000. One of our attorneys will personally speak with you about the case at no cost or obligation.

Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP is a law firm exclusively committed to representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty and other types of corporate misconduct. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://pjlfirm.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-purcell-julie--lefkowitz-llp-is-investigating-axos-financial-inc-for-potential-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-its-board-of-directors-300939813.html

SOURCE Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AXOS FINANCIAL, INC.
01:35pPurcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Axos Financial, Inc. for Poten..
PR
10/09AXOS FINANCIAL : rebrands its WiseBanyan subsidiary as Axos Invest
BU
10/08AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on October ..
BU
09/25AXOS FINANCIAL : Offers Customers Earlier Access to Paychecks
BU
08/28AXOS FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/22AXOS FINANCIAL : Announces the Election of Tamara Bohlig as an Independent Membe..
BU
08/22N26 : now fully available nationwide to US consumers
PR
08/22AXOS FINANCIAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/16AXOS FINANCIAL : opens commercial banking offices in New York, LA
AQ
08/15AXOS FINANCIAL : Opens Commercial Banking Centers in New York and Los Angeles
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group