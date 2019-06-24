Axovant Announces Poster Presentations at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology

-Details from ongoing SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD and AXO-AAV-GM2 program highlighted in poster presentations-

BASEL, Switzerland, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, announced two posters at the 5th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) to be presented by Paul Korner, MD, SVP, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs.

Details of the posters are as follows:

Title: AXO-AAV-GM2 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis: Program Overview (Abstract #3113)

e-Presentation Session EPO2282: Sunday, June 30, 12:30-1:15pm CET

Title: The SUNRISE-PD Study, a clinical trial of AXO-LENTI-PD: a lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease (Abstract #3096)

e-Presentation Session EPO3178: Monday, July 1, 2019, 12:30-1:15pm CET

The 5th EAN Congress will be held in Oslo, Norway, June 29-July 2, 2019. Additional information on the meeting can be found on the EAN website: https://www.ean.org/ .

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates for debilitating neurological diseases. Our current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets Parkinson’s disease, GM1 gangliosidosis and GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease). Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations. For more information, visit www.axovant.com.

About Roivant

Roivant Sciences aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. It does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Axovant’s management that, although Axovant believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Axovant expected. In addition, Axovant’s business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from clinical trials; the expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; the potential safety concerns or profile of Axovant’s product candidates; and the availability or commercial potential of product candidates. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Axovant’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended March 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 11, 2019, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Axovant undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



