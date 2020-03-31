Axovant to Participate in Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies for neurological diseases, today announced that management will participate in the virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day on Friday, April 3, 2020.



About Axovant

Axovant Gene Therapies is a clinical-stage company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative gene therapy product candidates for debilitating neurological diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), and Parkinson’s disease. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations.

Media and Investor Contact:

Parag Meswani

Axovant Gene Therapies

(212) 547-2523

investors@axovant.com

media@axovant.com