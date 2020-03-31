Log in
Axovant to Participate in Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day

03/31/2020

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies for neurological diseases, today announced that management will participate in the virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day on Friday, April 3, 2020.

About Axovant

Axovant Gene Therapies is a clinical-stage company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative gene therapy product candidates for debilitating neurological diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), and Parkinson’s disease. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations.

Media and Investor Contact:

Parag Meswani
Axovant Gene Therapies
(212) 547-2523
investors@axovant.com
media@axovant.com





Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -69,2 M
Net income 2020 -73,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,81x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 92,8 M
Chart AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,67  $
Last Close Price 2,35  $
Spread / Highest target 1 772%
Spread / Average Target 737%
Spread / Lowest Target 326%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pavan Cheruvu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank M. Torti Chairman
Parag Meswani Senior VP-Commercial Strategy & Operations
David W. Nassif Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gavin R. Corcoran Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD.-54.10%93
GILEAD SCIENCES16.85%95 597
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS5.92%60 130
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS25.97%51 490
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-5.02%20 264
GENMAB A/S-8.84%12 999
