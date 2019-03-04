Log in
Axovant to Present at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

0
03/04/2019

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced that Pavan Cheruvu, M.D., chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on March 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

A live webcast will be available in the Events section of Axovant's website at www.axovant.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Axovant

Axovant Sciences is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company’s current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), Parkinson’s disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations. For more information, visit www.axovant.com.

Contacts:

Media
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
(312) 961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com
media@axovant.com

Investors
Tricia Truehart
Axovant
(631) 892-7014
investors@axovant.com

AXOVANT Full Color Logo 2018OCT31 XSMALL F-01.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
