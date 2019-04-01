Log in
AXT, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release for April 24, 2019

0
04/01/2019

FREMONT, Calif., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, will announce its financial results for the first quarter 2019 in a press release immediately following the close of market on April 24, 2019.  The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on April 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at 

(844) 892-6598 (passcode 9726809). The call will also be simulcast on the Internet at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (855) 859-2056 (passcode 9726809) until April 29, 2019. Financial and statistical information to be discussed in the call will be available on the company’s website immediately prior to commencement of the call. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.

About AXT, Inc.
AXT designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrates comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge) through its manufacturing facilities in Beijing, China.   AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains its sales, administration and customer service functions.  The company’s substrate products are used primarily in lighting display applications, wireless communications, fiber optic communications and solar cell applications. Its vertical gradient freeze (VGF) process technology for manufacturing semiconductor substrates provides significant benefits over other methods and enabled AXT to become a leading manufacturer of such substrates. AXT has manufacturing facilities in China and, as part of its supply chain strategy, has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Contact:
                        Gary L. Fischer
                        Chief Financial Officer
                        (510) 438-4700

                        Leslie Green
                        Green Communications Consulting, LLC
                        (650) 312-9060

 

AXT.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
