AXT INC

(AXTI)
AXT, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release for July 24, 2019

07/09/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, will announce its financial results for the second quarter 2019 in a press release immediately following the close of market on July 24, 2019.  The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on July 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (844) 892-6598 (passcode 8685656). The call will also be simulcast on the Internet at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (855) 859-2056 (passcode 8685656) until July 29, 2019. Financial and statistical information to be discussed in the call will be available on the company’s website immediately prior to commencement of the call. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.

About AXT, Inc.
AXT designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrates comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge) through its manufacturing facilities in Beijing, China.  AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains its sales, administration and customer service functions.  The company’s substrate products are used primarily in lighting display applications, wireless communications, fiber optic communications and solar cell applications. Its vertical gradient freeze (VGF) process technology for manufacturing semiconductor substrates provides significant benefits over other methods and enabled AXT to become a leading manufacturer of such substrates. AXT has manufacturing facilities in China and, as part of its supply chain strategy, has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Contact: 
 Gary L. Fischer
 Chief Financial Officer
 (510) 438-4700
  
 Leslie Green
 Green Communications Consulting, LLC
 (650) 312-9060

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
