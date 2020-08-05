Log in
Axway : Named a Leader in New API Management Solutions Report

08/05/2020 | 09:42am EDT

Independent Research Firm says customers gave high marks to Axway and its product

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions Q3 2020, receiving the highest possible score across eight criteria.

Forrester included 15 vendors in this assessment, grouping by Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. Axway received the highest score possible in the product vision, and planned enhancements criteria, with Forrester noting “It had among the best articulations of future API management priorities and products plans...”

“Axway can integrate with and support multiple cloud platforms, multiple integration patterns, as well as API management solutions from other vendors. I am proud that what we consider to be Axway’s vision centered around an Open Platform is being recognized in the market,” said Axway CEO Patrick Donovan. “Our strategy helps customers securely and cost-effectively unlock value to create brilliant business outcomes and customer experiences. Our customers use AMPLIFY API Management to lay foundations for transformation and new business opportunities.”

(See the customer case stories of PermataBank and BNP Paribas Personal Finance.)

According to the report: “Axway customers can benefit from its long-standing B2B product line, including EDI, managed file transfer, and trading partner management, as well as strategic API help from its Catalyst team.” The report also states: “...Axway’s solution was strong in API design and proxy creation, attack protection, microservices support, and organizations as API users.”

“In addition, Axway’s service mesh integration and support for non-Axway gateways (e.g., Amazon API Gateway) extend the solution’s reach and address combined API and microservices strategies,” continues the report. “The solution has a strong messaging gateway and SaaS gateway, embeds Stoplight’s rich API design tool, and features integration platform technology.”

Read more about why Axway was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions Q3 2020.

Click here to view the complete report.

¹The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020, Forrester Research, Inc., August 4, 2020

About Axway

Axway gives heritage IT infrastructure new life, helping more than 11,000 customers worldwide build on what they already have to invent their digital journeys, add new business capabilities, and drive growth ambitions. With the future-proof AMPLIFY™ enterprise integration platform – an innovative combination of APIs, MFT, B2B integration, content services, cloud, communities, and digital ecosystems – we guide continuous innovation and enhance the customer experience faster and more securely than ever before. In business for more than 20 years, Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) employs over 1,800 people in 18 countries. Learn more at www.axway.com.


© Business Wire 2020
