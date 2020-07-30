Log in
Axway Software : Consolidated balance sheet

07/30/2020

Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS (in thousands of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Goodwill

350 649

349 976

Intangible assets

28 961

33 912

Property and equipment

11 544

12 505

Right-of-use assets (IFRS 16)

21 332

23 473,68

Financial and other non-current assets

5 512

5 089

Deferred tax assets

19 157

17 724

Non-current assets

437 155

442 679

Inventories

0

-

Trade accounts receivable

64 679

71 893

Other current receivables

38 459

33 179

Cash and cash equivalents

24 348

21 087

Current assets

127 486

126 158

TOTAL ASSETS

564 640

568 838

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (in thousands of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Share capital

42 618

42 451

Capital reserves

110 976

110 976

Consolidated reserves and other reserves

212 496

203 764

Profit for the period

-6 009

5 405

Equity - Group share

360 082

362 596

Minority interests

2

2

TOTAL EQUITY

360 084

362 598

Financial debt - long-term portion

39 193

39 201

Lease liabilities - long-term portion (IFRS 16)

20 771

22 902,91

Deferred tax liabilities

626

488

Other non-current liabilities

12 916

13 090

Non-current liabilities

73 506

75 683

Financial debt - short-term portion

2 843

3 452

Lease liabilities - short-term portion (IFRS 16)

6 244

6 809,01

Trade payables

9 668

16 617

Deferred income

76 471

60 567

Other current liabilities

35 826

43 112

Current liabilities

131 051

130 557

TOTAL LIABILITIES

204 557

206 240

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

564 640

568 838

Consolidated income statement

in thousands of euros

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Revenue

136 589

138 586

Staff costs

-93 469

-90 505

Purchases consumed and external expenses

-33 533

-39 108

Taxes and duties

-1 684

-1 085

Depreciation, amortisation, provisions and impairment

-6 432

-6 493

Other operating expenses and income from recurring operations

1 077

1 070

Operating profit on business activity

2 549

2 464

as % of revenue

1,9%

1,8%

Expenses related to stock options

-1 961

-893

Amortisation of allocated intangible assets

-4 332

-4 255

Profit from recurring operations

-3 744

-2 684

as % of revenue

-2,7%

-1,9%

Other operating income and expenses

4

-283

Operating profit

-3 740

-2 966

as % of revenue

-2,7%

-2,1%

Cost of net financial debt

-677

-914

Other financial income and expense

-1 835

-314

Tax charge

243

-1 897

Net profit for the period from continuing operations

-6 009

-6 091

Net profit

-6 009

-6 091

as % of revenue

-4,4%

-4,4%

of which attributable to non-controlling interests

0

0

of which attributable to owners of the Company

-6 009

-6 091

Basic earnings per share

-0,28

-0,29

Fully diluted earnings per share

-0,27

-0,28

Consolidated statement of changes in net debt

Changes in net debt (without employee profit sharing in accordance with the bank debt covenants)

in thousands of euros

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

NET DEBT AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD (A)

21 566

10 227

Cash from operations after cost of net debt and tax

5 759

4 918

Cost of net financial debt

677

914

Income taxes (including deferred tax)

-243

1 897

Cash from operations before changes in working capital

6 194

7 729

Taxes paid

-521

-2 101

Changes in working capital requirements

4 951

2 993

Net cash from operating activities

10 624

8 621

Change related to investing activity

-1 288

-3 164

Rental payments

-4 115

-

3 517

Net interest paid

-340

-791

Available net cash flow

4 882

1 150

Impact of changes in scope

-400

-1 123

Financial investments

-10

-63

Dividends paid

-

-

Capital increase in cash

-

-

Other changes

-143

-2 048

TOTAL NET CHANGE DURING THE PERIOD (B)

4 329

-2 084

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates

-450

24

NET DEBT AT END OF PERIOD (A-B)

17 688

12 287

Consolidated cash flow statement

in thousands of euros

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Consolidated net profit (including minority interests)

-6 009

-6 091

Net increase in depreciation, amortisation and provisions

10 095

10 056

Unrealised gains and losses relating to changes in fair value

-

-

0

Share-based payment expense

1 663

837

Other calculated income and expense

-

-

Gains and losses on disposal

10

116

Cash from operations after cost of net debt and tax

5 759

4 918

Cost of net financial debt (including finance leases IFRS 16)

677

914

Income taxes (including deferred tax)

-243

1 897

Cash from operations before cost of net debt and tax (A)

6 194

7 729

Tax paid (B)

-521

-2 101

Changes in operating working capital requirements (included liabilities related to employee benefits) (C)

4 951

2 993

Net cash from operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)

10 624

8 621

Purchase of tangible and intangible fixed assets

-1 288

-3 164

Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible fixed assets

0

-

2

Change in right of use - rent assets (IFRS 16)

0

-

209

Purchase of financial assets

-

-

Proceeds from sale of financial assets

-

-

Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation

-400

-

1 123

Changes in loans and advances granted

-10

-

63

Other cash flow relating to investing activities

7

79

Net cash from (used in) investing activities (E)

-1 690

-4 481

Proceeds from issues of share capital

-1

-

Proceeds on the exercise of stock options

-

-

Purchase and proceeds from disposal of treasury shares

-201

-

1 164

Dividends paid during the period:

-

-

- Dividends paid to shareholders of Sopra Group SA

-

-

- Dividends paid to minority interests of consolidated expenses

-

-

Borrowings

-

-

Repayment of borrowings

-500

-2 257

Change in lease liabilities (IFRS 16)

-4 115

-

2 901

Net interest paid (including finance leases IFRS 16)

-340

-791

Other cash flow relating to financing activities

-60

-

696

Net cash from (used in) financing activities (F)

-5 217

-7 809

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (G)

-450

24

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (D+E+F+G)

3 266

-3 644

Opening cash position

21 061

35 772

Closing cash position

24 328

32 128

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 18:10:05 UTC
