Axway Software : Consolidated balance sheet
07/30/2020 | 02:11pm EDT
Consolidated balance sheet
ASSETS (in thousands of euros)
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
Goodwill
350 649
349 976
Intangible assets
28 961
33 912
Property and equipment
11 544
12 505
Right-of-use assets (IFRS 16)
21 332
23 473,68
Financial and other non-current assets
5 512
5 089
Deferred tax assets
19 157
17 724
Non-current assets
437 155
442 679
Inventories
0
-
Trade accounts receivable
64 679
71 893
Other current receivables
38 459
33 179
Cash and cash equivalents
24 348
21 087
Current assets
127 486
126 158
TOTAL ASSETS
564 640
568 838
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (in thousands of euros)
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
Share capital
42 618
42 451
Capital reserves
110 976
110 976
Consolidated reserves and other reserves
212 496
203 764
Profit for the period
-6 009
5 405
Equity - Group share
360 082
362 596
Minority interests
2
2
|
TOTAL EQUITY
360 084
362 598
Financial debt - long-term portion
39 193
39 201
Lease liabilities - long-term portion (IFRS 16)
20 771
22 902,91
Deferred tax liabilities
626
488
Other non-current liabilities
12 916
13 090
Non-current liabilities
73 506
75 683
|
Financial debt - short-term portion
2 843
3 452
Lease liabilities - short-term portion (IFRS 16)
6 244
6 809,01
Trade payables
9 668
16 617
Deferred income
76 471
60 567
Other current liabilities
35 826
43 112
Current liabilities
131 051
130 557
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
204 557
206 240
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
564 640
568 838
Consolidated income statement
in thousands of euros
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
Revenue
136 589
138 586
Staff costs
-93 469
-90 505
Purchases consumed and external expenses
-33 533
-39 108
Taxes and duties
-1 684
-1 085
Depreciation, amortisation, provisions and impairment
-6 432
-6 493
Other operating expenses and income from recurring operations
1 077
1 070
Operating profit on business activity
2 549
2 464
as % of revenue
1,9%
1,8%
Expenses related to stock options
-1 961
-893
Amortisation of allocated intangible assets
-4 332
-4 255
Profit from recurring operations
-3 744
-2 684
as % of revenue
-2,7%
-1,9%
Other operating income and expenses
4
-283
Operating profit
-3 740
-2 966
as % of revenue
-2,7%
-2,1%
Cost of net financial debt
-677
-914
Other financial income and expense
-1 835
-314
Tax charge
243
-1 897
Net profit for the period from continuing operations
-6 009
-6 091
Net profit
-6 009
-6 091
as % of revenue
-4,4%
-4,4%
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
of which attributable to owners of the Company
-6 009
-6 091
Basic earnings per share
|
-0,28
-0,29
Fully diluted earnings per share
-0,27
-0,28
Consolidated statement of changes in net debt
Changes in net debt (without employee profit sharing in accordance with the bank debt covenants)
in thousands of euros
30/06/2020
|
30/06/2019
NET DEBT AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD (A)
21 566
10 227
Cash from operations after cost of net debt and tax
5 759
4 918
Cost of net financial debt
677
914
Income taxes (including deferred tax)
-243
1 897
Cash from operations before changes in working capital
6 194
7 729
Taxes paid
-521
-2 101
Changes in working capital requirements
4 951
2 993
Net cash from operating activities
10 624
8 621
Change related to investing activity
-1 288
-3 164
Rental payments
-4 115
|
3 517
Net interest paid
-340
-791
Available net cash flow
4 882
1 150
Impact of changes in scope
-400
-1 123
Financial investments
-10
-63
Dividends paid
-
-
Capital increase in cash
-
-
Other changes
-143
-2 048
TOTAL NET CHANGE DURING THE PERIOD (B)
4 329
-2 084
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
-450
24
NET DEBT AT END OF PERIOD (A-B)
17 688
12 287
Consolidated cash flow statement
in thousands of euros
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
|
Consolidated net profit (including minority interests)
-6 009
-6 091
Net increase in depreciation, amortisation and provisions
10 095
10 056
Unrealised gains and losses relating to changes in fair value
-
|
0
Share-based payment expense
1 663
837
Other calculated income and expense
-
-
Gains and losses on disposal
10
116
Cash from operations after cost of net debt and tax
5 759
4 918
Cost of net financial debt (including finance leases IFRS 16)
677
914
Income taxes (including deferred tax)
-243
1 897
Cash from operations before cost of net debt and tax (A)
6 194
7 729
Tax paid (B)
-521
-2 101
Changes in operating working capital requirements (included liabilities related to employee benefits) (C)
4 951
2 993
Net cash from operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)
10 624
8 621
Purchase of tangible and intangible fixed assets
-1 288
-3 164
Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible fixed assets
0
|
2
Change in right of use - rent assets (IFRS 16)
0
|
209
Purchase of financial assets
-
-
Proceeds from sale of financial assets
-
-
Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation
|
|
|
1 123
Changes in loans and advances granted
-10
|
63
Other cash flow relating to investing activities
7
79
Net cash from (used in) investing activities (E)
-1 690
-4 481
Proceeds from issues of share capital
-1
-
Proceeds on the exercise of stock options
-
-
Purchase and proceeds from disposal of treasury shares
-201
|
1 164
Dividends paid during the period:
-
-
- Dividends paid to shareholders of Sopra Group SA
-
-
- Dividends paid to minority interests of consolidated expenses
-
-
Borrowings
-
-
Repayment of borrowings
-500
-2 257
Change in lease liabilities (IFRS 16)
-4 115
|
2 901
Net interest paid (including finance leases IFRS 16)
-340
-791
Other cash flow relating to financing activities
-60
|
696
Net cash from (used in) financing activities (F)
-5 217
-7 809
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (G)
-450
24
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (D+E+F+G)
3 266
-3 644
Opening cash position
21 061
35 772
Closing cash position
24 328
32 128
Disclaimer
