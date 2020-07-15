Log in
Axway Software : HM Health Solutions Chooses Axway for API Management, MFT, and Content Collaboration

07/15/2020 | 04:11am EDT

Axway AMPLIFYwill be the integration engine to power HM Health Solutions' technology platform

PHOENIX - June 24,2020 - Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leader in hybrid integration technology, today announced that HM Health Solutions (HMHS) - a health care technology solutions company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - has chosen Axway to help deliver new and enhanced digital experiences for their health plan customers.

'HMHS has partnered with the Axway Catalyst team on the digital transformation of our Application Programming Interfaces (API) ecosystem, transitioning from project-focused services to an API-first, APIs-as-products culture,' said Morgan Templar, VP Data Management at HM Health Solutions. 'The tools, techniques, and modern API thought processes introduced by the Catalyst team have provided significant value to HMHS. While our organization is in the early phases of the API-first journey, our internal and external customers have already been delighted with the early progress and API experiences that the Catalyst team has helped us create. We look forward to continuing the journey.'

The Axway AMPLIFY enterprise integration platform is a key component of HMHS' service delivery platform. HMHS uses the AMPLIFY platform including API management, managed file transfer (MFT), and Syncplicity capabilities to provide secure, scalable, and comprehensive integration patterns.

'Axway Catalysts, Solution Engineers, and Services work with HMHS to continually deliver value and have become their trusted partners,' said Axway CEO Patrick Donovan. 'We look forward to helping HMHS accelerate solution delivery and support their critical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) - discoverability, reusability, and extensibility - to help grow and innovate for their partners and health plan customers.'

Through Axway's products, HMHS is able to realize value and liberate data stored in legacy mainframes, midrange platforms, and real-time data transactions to deliver agile integrations and interfaces to support the needs of today's digital health care organizations.

HMHS API architects recently joined Axway for a webinar on how an API-first strategy can help you build a platform for the future. Watch it on demand.

To learn more about Axway and HMHS, download the brand new case study.

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 08:10:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
