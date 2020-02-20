Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Axway Software    AXW   FR0011040500

AXWAY SOFTWARE

(AXW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 02/20 03:51:53 am
15.85 EUR   +29.92%
03:58aAXWAY SOFTWARE : Presentation
PU
02/19AXWAY SOFTWARE &NDASH; 2019 FULL-YEAR RESULTS : Annual performance above targets, transformation on track
PU
02/19AXWAY SOFTWARE : Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Axway Software : Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 03:58am EST

2019 Full-Year Results

Analysts Conference - February 20, 2020

Cloud Business Center - Paris

Forward-looking statements

  • This presentation contains forecasts that may be subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the company's future growth and profitability. The Group highlights that signatures of its contracts, which often represent investments for customers, are historically more significant in the second half of the year and may therefore have a more or less favorable impact on full-year performance.
  • Furthermore, activity during the year and/or actual results may differ from those described in this document as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties set out in the 2018 Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, AMF) on April 26, 2019 under number D.19-0404.
  • The distribution of this document in certain countries may be subject to prevailing laws and regulations. Individuals present in these countries and in which this document is disseminated, published or distributed, should obtain information about such restrictions and comply with them.

2

2019 Full-Year Results

Agenda

Patrick Donovan

Chief Executive Officer

Roland Royer

Chief Customer Officer

1 - Success of 2019 targets & Continuation of the transformation

2 - Customer Success Organisation: Momentum & Impact

3 - 2019 Financial Results

4 - 2020 Targets & Mid-term ambitions

5 - Q&A

3

Success of 2019 targets

& Continuation of the transformation

Patrick Donovan

Chief Executive Officer

Success of 2019 targets

  • Revenue above expectations
  • Profit on Operating Activities in line with guidance
  • Strong growth in the Subscription business
  • Significant increase in ACV*
  • Growth of the Signature Metric* (License + 3xACV)

€300m 8.6% +41.7% +33.3% +8.3%

organic growth

+3.3%

or

€25.9m

or

€59.6m

or

€17.5m

or

€105.3m

AMPLIFY™ and AMPLIFY API among the best offers on the market

5

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document.

Leadership in the Hybrid Integration Platforms Market

Axway a Leader

in the Gartner™ Magic Quadrant

for Full Life Cycle API Management

(October 2019)

Axway a Strong Performer

in The Forrester Wave™:

Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms

(Q1 2019)

The Forrester Wave™:Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019,Forrester Research, Inc.,January 3,2019

Disclaimer: The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave™ are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave™ is a graphical representation of Forrester's call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheet with exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave™. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

¹Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management, Paolo Malinverno,Mark O'Neill, Aashish Gupta, Kimihiko Iijima,9 October 2019.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document.

The Gartner document is available upon request from Axway. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research

6

publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research

publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all

warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Transformation of the Group in 2019

innovation effort

  • Acquisition of Streamdata.io
  • Increase in R&D investments
  • AMPLIFY™ Go-Live
  • Analysts recognition

REINFORCED MANAGEMENT

  • Reinforcement of the ExCom:

Go-to-Market, Finance, HR

▪ Strengthened regional sales leadership: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific

Increased ENGAGEMENT

REBOOTED GO-TO-MARKET

  • Creation of dedicated teams to accelerate growth
  • Increase in Sales & Marketing investments
  • Significant growth in pipeline

Modernised ORGANISATION

  • Customer Success Organisation reinforced
  • Increased customer satisfaction
  • Strengthened partnerships

▪ Recruitments restarted

Significant drop in attrition

Increase in the Employee Engagement Score

7

Accelerated innovation, stabilized R&D investments

R&D Investments (€m)

R&D Allocation (%)

Strategic M&A

AMPLIFY & Foundation

Maintenance

Others

58m

61m

in 2018

in 2019

31,2

32,6

76

76

65

68,5

28,7

26,8

S1 2018

S2 2018

S1 2019

S2 2019

H1 2018

H2 2018

H1 2019

H2 2019

  • R&D resource allocation refocused on AMPLIFY™
  • Integration of Streamdata.io and AMPLIFY™ Go-Live (March 2019)
  • Significant decrease in R&D staff attrition (-19% in 2019)
  • Stabilisation of investments in Research and Development

8

Reinforcement of the management team

  • Appointments to the Executive Committee

C.Allmacher

D.Fougerat

P.French

Chief Financial Officer

EVP People & Culture

EVP Go-to-Market

9

Stronger employee engagement

Return to recruitments

Improved Employee Engagement Score

Lower Attrition

+308

+18%

-15%

or +2% net increase in the workforce

or 58% in 2019 vs. 49% in 2018

i.e. 17.7% yearly attrition rate

  • Employee engagement boosted
    • Launch of Axway University 2.0
    • Half-yearlyEmployee Opinion Surveys
    • New talent management program
    • Implementation of a Group free share grant plan vesting in 2022

10

Customer Success Organisation: Momentum & Impact

Roland Royer

Chief Customer Officer

Our Customer Success Journey started mid-2018…

Sequences of a perpetual license offer

Cycle of a subscription offer

PURCHASE

SUBSCRIPTION

SALE

IMPLEMENT

SUPPORT

RENEW

Try & Buy / Sales

→ Can lead to disconnects in handoff's

→ Perception of "Hit & Run" for the customer

Ongoing Client Engagement

→ Can lead to customer expectation of gaps if project stalls

12

Revamping our Brand & Go-to-Market Strategy

Build Brand Awareness

Renewed investment in solution marketing & Axway branding

Business Value Messaging

Highlighting Customer Success and business value over product features

Position Axway as Digital Strategists

The Axway Catalyst team takes consulting to a new level, acting as trusted advisors and helping our customers make the right decisions on digital strategy, design and technology

13

Driving Excellence in Sales Execution

  • New General Managers

B.Kearney

GM APAC

S.Torvik

GM North America

A.Saad

GM EMEA

  • New General Managers in 3 Regions out of 4
  • Accelerated recruitment of API Management experts
  • Regional Inside Sales teams
  • Regional alignment and reinforcement of Customer Success Management team
  • Culture of discipline & strong execution

14

Measuring Success

Customer Loyalty

Leading indicator based on Customer feedback

Signatures growth in AMPLIFY API Management

API Management the "doorway" to AMPLIFY™

Subscription Revenue Growth

Transition to Consumption based model

15

Pipeline & Signatures growth in AMPLIFY API Management

APIM Pipeline Trend (€m)

110

90

70

50

67

82

106

94

30

57

10

-10

January

April

July

October

December

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

APIM Signatures Trend (€m)

20(License + 3x ACV)

15

10

18,2

5

11,2

8,2

5,5

0

H1 2018

H2 2018

H1 2019

H2 2019

+65%

compared to

January 19

  • Axway API Management solution identified as leader
  • Q4 impact of new Go-to-Market strategy & Catalysts
  • Several Win Back against competition

+22% Huge Q4 rebound in North America

year-over-year

16

Significant increase in Subscription Revenue & New ACV

40

30

20

10

0

15

10

5

0

Subscription Revenue Trend (€m)

+42%

year-over-year

36,5

18,8

21,5

23,1

H1 2018

H2 2018

H1 2019

H2 2019

New ACV Trend (€m)

+33%

year-over-year

14,0

4,7

8,4

3,5

H1 2018

H2 2018

H1 2019

H2 2019

  • All major offerings available in subscription mode since mid-2019
  • Sales enablement and incentive reviewed in H2 2019
  • Accelerated transition to subscription model across verticals and across regions
  • AMPLIFY™ Renewal rate > 88%

17

2020 Success: Direction and Priorities

INCREASE OUR STRATEGIC VALUE

& POSITIONING WITH KEY CUSTOMERS

CATALYSTS

DEVELOP STRONG REGIONAL PARTNERSHIPS

ACCELERATE SUCCESS OF AMPLIFY & APIM SOLUTION

INSIDE SALES

DIGITAL STRATEGY

CONSULTING

TO DRIVE AMPLIFY™ BUSINESS

APIM SALES SPECIALISTS

RENEWED

CUSTOMER

PARTNERSHIPS

UPSELL

DRIVEN GROWTH

CROSS SELL

18

Taking Customer Success to the Next Level

+

+

Go-To-Market strategy

Sales

Customer

& Brand awareness

Execution

Success Management

FROM START TO FOREVER

19

2019 Financial Results

Patrick Donovan

Chief Executive Officer

Full-Year 2019 - Income Statement

In millions of euros

2019

2018

Revenue

300.0

283.8

Cost of sales

88.4

84.2

Gross Profit ( % of Revenue)

211.5

70.5%

199.7

70.3%

Operating expenses

185.6

167.8

of which Sales and marketing

99.1

83.3

of which Research and development

61.3

58.0

of which General and administrative

25.1

26.4

Profit on operating activities

25.9

8.6%

31.9

11.2%

Profit from recurring operations

14.6

4.9%

22.5

7.9%

Operating profit

14.3

4.8%

18.3

6.4%

Income taxes

-6.8

-5.6

Net profit ( % of Revenue)

5.4

1.8%

11.0

3.9%

Basic earnings per share (in €)

0.25

0.52

Organic growth of

+3.3%

in revenue

Increase of

+19%

in Sales & Marketing

investments

Profit on Operating Activities of

25.9m

or 8.6% of revenue

Total growth of

+5.7%

in revenue

Stabilisation at

±20%of Rev.

for Research & Development

investments

Net profit of

5.4m

or € 0.25 per share

21

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document.

Full-Year 2019 - Revenue by Activity

[€m]

2019

2018

2018

Total

Organic

Restated*

Reported

Growth

Growth*

18% 13%

License Services

License

52.8

57.6

56.5

-6.5%

-8.3%

Subscription

59.6

42.1

40.3

+47.8%

+41.7%

Maintenance

146.7

145.9

142.8

+2.7%

+0.6%

Services

40.8

44.9

44.2

-7.6%

-9.1%

Axway

300.0

290.5

283.8

+5.7%

+3.3%

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document

20%

Subscription

49%

Maintenance

69% Recurring revenue

vs. 64.5% in 2018

  • Strong growth in the Subscription activity (+41.7%) to 20% of Group revenue
  • Maintenance revenue held steady, with organic sales growth of 0.6%
  • Decrease in License and Services activities
  • Increase of 4.5 points in the share of recurring revenue, to 69% of Group consolidated sales

22

Full-Year 2019 - Focus on Subscription activity

[€m]

2019

2018

2018

Organic

Restated*

Reported

Growth*

Subscription

59.6

42.1

40.3

+41.7%

of which Q4 19

23.0

10.6

10.9

+116.7%

New ACV

17.5

13.1

13.1

+33.3%

    • Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
  • Sharp up-turn in Subscription revenue growth (+41.7%)
  • Very strong acceleration in business at the end of the year, with organic sales growth of 116.7% in Q4 2019
  • Significant increase (+33.3%) in Annual Contract Value (ACV) of new Subscription contracts

23

Full-Year 2019 - Focus on License & Maintenance activities

[€m]

2019

2018

2018

Organic

Restated*

Reported

Growth*

License

52.8

57.6

56.5

-8.3%

of which Q4 19

19.6

19.4

18.9

+1.2%

Maintenance

146.7

145.9

142.8

+0.6%

    • Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
  • Organic decline in License revenue of 8.3% in 2019, despite a positive 4th quarter
  • Resilient Maintenance activities in line with previous announcements and the Group's ambitions

24

Full-Year 2019 - Signatures Metric

[€m]

New

Weighting

Weighted New

Signatures

Factor

Signatures

Value

License

52.8

1x

52.8

New

17.5

3x

52.5

Subscription (ACV*)

2019 Weighted Signatures

105.3

Organic Growth*

+8.3%

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document

  • New ACV up 33.3% organically
  • 8.3% organic growth in the signatures metric, continuing the 7.8% growth in 2018
  • Equal contribution of Licenses and Subscription to Signatures Metric growth

25

Full-Year 2019 - Revenue by Geography

[€m]

2019

2018

2018

Total

Organic

Restated*

Reported

Growth

Growth*

France

86.4

80.9

80.9

+6.7%

+6.7%

Rest of Europe

67.3

65.7

65.7

+2.4%

+2.4%

Americas

129.8

128.7

122.3

+6.1%

+0.8%

Asia / Pacific

16.5

15.1

14.9

+11.0%

+9.1%

Axway

300.0

290.5

283.8

+5.7%

+3.3%

* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document

22%

29%Rest

France

of Europe

6%43%

Asia - PacificAmericas

71% of revenue generated outside France

stable on 2018

26

Main Balance Sheet items at 31/12/2019

Cash and equivalents

DSO

Total Assets

€21.1m

77 days

€568.8m

vs. €35.8m at 31/12/2018

stable vs. 31/12/2018

vs. €553.8m at 31/12/2018

Net debt

Current deferred revenues

Total Equity

€21.6m

€60.6

€362.6m

vs. €10.2m at 31/12/2018

vs. €75.2m at 31/12/2018

vs. €362.7m at 31/12/2018

27

Cash flows & Covenants at 31/12/2019

In millions of euros

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Net profit for the period

5.4

11.0

Change in operating working capital

-19.3

-3.6

requirements

Net cash from operating activities

13.6

22.6

Free cash flow

0.6

17.5

Net cash used in investing activities

-5.2

-4.0

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

-23.2

-10.7

Net change in cash

-14.7

7.6

and cash equivalents

Opening cash position

35.8

28.1

Closing cash position

21.1

35.8

  • Free cash flow of €0.6m in 2019 vs. €17.5m at 31/12/2018

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

31/12/2017

EBITDA

43.9

45.2

40.19

Cost of debt

(covenant > 5)

EBITDA

0.70

0.31

0.47

Net debt

(covenant < 3)

Equity

0.06

0.03

0.06

Net debt

(covenant < 1)

  • All bank debt covenants fully met
  • Balance sheet and debt capacity to seize strategic acquisition opportunities

28

2020 Targets & Mid-terms ambition

Patrick Donovan

Chief Executive Officer

Unchanged technological ambition

Become a market leader in

Hybrid Integration Platforms

by the end of 2020

"By 2022, Gartner predicts at least 65% of large organizations will have implemented an HIP" (1)

(1) Gartner, Innovation Insight for Hybrid Integration Platforms, Massimo Pezzini, October 15, 2018.

30

2020 Targets

Employee

Axway raises its revenue target and now aims

for revenue in excess of €310 million

engagement

Customer

The Group anticipates a rebound in profitability,

Satisfaction

enabling it to achieve an operating margin on business activity >10%

Growth

&

ProfitabilityThe Group also aspires to an improvement in net income over the next 12 months

31

Mid-term ambitions

Achieve revenue of €500 million

through organic growth in sales and acquisitions

Return to operating margin on business activity rates above 15%

and gradually move towards 20%

Sustainably increase earnings per share to above €1

32

Q&A

Microphones are at your disposal

Annexes

Full-Year 2019 - Change in revenue

305

+€9.5m

€300.0m

295

+€6.7m

M€

€283.8m

+€0.0m

Organic growth

285

of 3,3%

USD vs. EUR = +6.1 %

275

265

2018 Revenue

Scope effect

Exchange rate

Organic Growth

2019 Revenue

effect

35

Simplified Balance Sheet at 31/12/2019

In millions of euros

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Assets

Goodwill

350.0

344.1

Non-current assets

442.7

422.7

Trade receivables

71.9

65.6

Other current assets

33.2

29.7

Cash and cash equivalents

21.1

35.8

Current assets

126.2

131.1

Total Assets

568.8

553.8

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

362.6

362.7

Financial debt - long-term portion

39.2

41.8

Lease liabilities - long-term portion

22.9

-

Other non-current liabilities

13.6

11.4

Non-current liabilities

75.7

53.2

Financial debt - short-term portion

3.5

4.2

Lease liabilities - short-term portion

6.8

-

Deferred Revenues

60.6

75.2

Other current liabilities

59.7

58.4

Current liabilities

130.6

137.9

Total Liabilities

206.2

191.1

Total Equity and Liabilities

568.8

553.8

  • Cash and cash equivalents of €21.1m
  • DSO at 77 days, stable on 31/12/2018
  • Bank debt of €42.7m, net debt of €21.6m
  • Current deferred revenues of €60.6m

36

Changes in equity and Earnings per share at 31/12/2019

In millions of euros

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

31/12/2017

Equity at Beginning of Period

362.7

344.1

374.8

Profit for the period

5.4

11.0

4.4

Dividends

-8.5

-4.2

-8.5

Capital increase

0.0

0.2

3.2

First-time application of IFRS16

-0.7

0.0

0.0

Other

0.8

1.0

1.5

Foreign exchange translation adjustments

2.8

10.7

-31.3

Equity at End of Period

362.6

362.7

344.1

In €

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

Net profit for the period

5.4

11.0

Weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares

21.23M

21.22M

Basic earnings per share

0.25

0.52

Theorical potential weighted average number of shares

22.18M

21.71M

Diluted earnings per share (in €)

0.24

0.50

37

Full-Year 2019 - Headcount

31/12/2019

31/12/2018

France

466

468

Rest of Europe

831

771

Americas

526

537

Asia - Pacific

62

72

Axway

1,885

1,848

38

Shareholding structure at 31/12/2019

Sopra Steria

Pasquier

Odin

Managers

Sopra

Family

Family

GMT

Shares outstanding

32.57%

0.13%

1.39%

1.60%

21.22%

Voting rights

36.08%

0.13%

1.51%

1.62%

25.94%

Shareholders' agreement

56.91% of shares outstanding / 65.28% of voting rights

Caravelle

Public

Treasury

shares

12.12% 30.75% 0.22%

14.80% 19.88%

21,225,381 Shares outstanding

34,714,466 Voting rights

Figures as of 30/06/2019

39

Alternative Performance Measures

  • Restated revenue:Revenue for the prior year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the current year.
  • Organic growth:Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidation scope and exchange rate impacts.
  • Growth at constant exchange rates:Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period restated for exchange rate impacts.
  • ACV:Annual Contract Value - Annual contract value of a subscription agreement.
  • TCV:Total Contract Value - Full value of a subscription agreement including both recurring revenues over the contract term and one-time payments.
  • Signature metric:Amount of License sales plus three times the annual value (3xACV) of new Subscription contracts signed over a given period.
  • Profit on operating activities:Profit from recurring operations adjusted for the share-based payment expense for stock options and free shares, as well as the amortization of allocated intangible assets.

40

Disclaimer

Axway Software SA published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 08:57:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AXWAY SOFTWARE
03:58aAXWAY SOFTWARE : Presentation
PU
02/19AXWAY SOFTWARE &NDASH; 2019 FULL-YEA : Annual performance above targets, transfo..
PU
02/19AXWAY SOFTWARE : Press Release
PU
02/19Axway Software – 2019 Full-Year Results
BU
01/31AXWAY SOFTWARE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
01/09AXWAY SOFTWARE : Liquidity contract
PU
01/09AXWAY : Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux
BU
2019AXWAY SOFTWARE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
2019AXWAY SOFTWARE : 2020 Financial Calendar
BU
2019AXWAY SOFTWARE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 286 M
EBIT 2020 24,7 M
Net income 2020 10,5 M
Finance 2020 1,62 M
Yield 2020 3,28%
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 258 M
Chart AXWAY SOFTWARE
Duration : Period :
Axway Software Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AXWAY SOFTWARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,07  €
Last Close Price 12,20  €
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Pasquier Chairman
Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer
Joël Depernet Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AXWAY SOFTWARE-1.61%279
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.76%1 424 080
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.35%37 766
SPLUNK INC.15.43%26 964
SYNOPSYS17.04%24 525
SEA LIMITED27.30%23 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group