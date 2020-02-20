Axway Software : Presentation

This presentation contains forecasts that may be subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the company's future growth and profitability. The Group highlights that signatures of its contracts, which often represent investments for customers, are historically more significant in the second half of the year and may therefore have a more or less favorable impact on full-year performance.
Furthermore, activity during the year and/or actual results may differ from those described in this document as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties set out in the 2018 Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, AMF) on April 26, 2019 under number D.19-0404.
The distribution of this document in certain countries may be subject to prevailing laws and regulations. Individuals present in these countries and in which this document is disseminated, published or distributed, should obtain information about such restrictions and comply with them.
2019 Full-Year Results
Agenda
Patrick Donovan
Chief Executive Officer
Roland Royer
Chief Customer Officer
1 - Success of 2019 targets & Continuation of the transformation
Profit on Operating Activities in line with guidance
Strong growth in the Subscription business
Significant increase in ACV*
Growth of the Signature Metric*(License + 3xACV)
€300m 8.6% +41.7% +33.3% +8.3%
organic growth
+3.3%
or
€25.9m
or
€59.6m
or
€17.5m
or
€105.3m
AMPLIFY™ and AMPLIFY API among the best offers on the market
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document.
Leadership in the Hybrid Integration Platforms Market
Axway a Leader
in the Gartner™ Magic Quadrant
for Full Life Cycle API Management
(October 2019)
Axway a Strong Performer
in The Forrester Wave™:
Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms
(Q1 2019)
The Forrester Wave™:Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019,Forrester Research, Inc.,January 3,2019
Disclaimer: The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave™ are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave™ is a graphical representation of Forrester's call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheet with exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave™. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.
¹Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management, Paolo Malinverno,Mark O'Neill, Aashish Gupta, Kimihiko Iijima,9 October 2019.
This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document.
The Gartner document is available upon request from Axway. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research
publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research
publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all
warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Transformation of the Group in 2019
innovation effort
Acquisition of Streamdata.io
Increase in R&D investments
AMPLIFY™ Go-Live
Analysts recognition
REINFORCED MANAGEMENT
Reinforcement of the ExCom:
Go-to-Market, Finance, HR
▪ Strengthened regional sales leadership: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific
Integration of Streamdata.io and AMPLIFY™ Go-Live (March 2019)
Significant decrease in R&D staff attrition (-19% in 2019)
Stabilisation of investments in Research and Development
Reinforcement of the management team
Appointments to the Executive Committee
C.Allmacher
D.Fougerat
P.French
Chief Financial Officer
EVP People & Culture
EVP Go-to-Market
Stronger employee engagement
Return to recruitments
Improved Employee Engagement Score
Lower Attrition
+308
+18%
-15%
or +2% net increase in the workforce
or 58% in 2019 vs. 49% in 2018
i.e. 17.7% yearly attrition rate
Employee engagement boosted
Launch of Axway University 2.0
Half-yearlyEmployee Opinion Surveys
New talent management program
Implementation of a Group free share grant plan vesting in 2022
Customer Success Organisation: Momentum & Impact
Roland Royer
Chief Customer Officer
Our Customer Success Journey started mid-2018…
Sequences of a perpetual license offer
Cycle of a subscription offer
PURCHASE
SUBSCRIPTION
SALE
IMPLEMENT
SUPPORT
RENEW
Try & Buy / Sales
→ Can lead to disconnects in handoff's
→ Perception of "Hit & Run" for the customer
Ongoing Client Engagement
→ Can lead to customer expectation of gaps if project stalls
Revamping our Brand & Go-to-Market Strategy
Build Brand Awareness
Renewed investment in solution marketing & Axway branding
Business Value Messaging
Highlighting Customer Success and business value over product features
Position Axway as Digital Strategists
The Axway Catalyst team takes consulting to a new level, acting as trusted advisors and helping our customers make the right decisions on digital strategy, design and technology
Driving Excellence in Sales Execution
New General Managers
B.Kearney
GM APAC
S.Torvik
GM North America
A.Saad
GM EMEA
New General Managers in 3 Regions out of 4
Accelerated recruitment of API Management experts
Regional Inside Sales teams
Regional alignment and reinforcement of Customer Success Management team
Culture of discipline & strong execution
Measuring Success
Customer Loyalty
Leading indicator based on Customer feedback
Signatures growth in AMPLIFY API Management
API Management the "doorway" to AMPLIFY™
Subscription Revenue Growth
Transition to Consumption based model
Pipeline & Signatures growth in AMPLIFY API Management
APIM Pipeline Trend (€m)
110
90
70
50
67
82
106
94
30
57
10
-10
January
April
July
October
December
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
APIM Signatures Trend (€m)
20(License + 3x ACV)
15
10
18,2
5
11,2
8,2
5,5
0
H1 2018
H2 2018
H1 2019
H2 2019
+65%
compared to
January 19
Axway API Management solution identified as leader
Q4 impact of new Go-to-Market strategy & Catalysts
Several Win Back against competition
+22%→ Huge Q4 rebound in North America
year-over-year
Significant increase in Subscription Revenue & New ACV
40
30
20
10
0
15
10
5
0
Subscription Revenue Trend (€m)
+42%
year-over-year
36,5
18,8
21,5
23,1
H1 2018
H2 2018
H1 2019
H2 2019
New ACV Trend (€m)
+33%
year-over-year
14,0
4,7
8,4
3,5
H1 2018
H2 2018
H1 2019
H2 2019
All major offerings available in subscription mode since mid-2019
Sales enablement and incentive reviewed in H2 2019
Accelerated transition to subscription model across verticals and across regions
AMPLIFY™ Renewal rate > 88%
2020 Success: Direction and Priorities
INCREASE OUR STRATEGIC VALUE
& POSITIONING WITH KEY CUSTOMERS
CATALYSTS
DEVELOP STRONG REGIONAL PARTNERSHIPS
ACCELERATE SUCCESS OF AMPLIFY & APIM SOLUTION
INSIDE SALES
DIGITAL STRATEGY
CONSULTING
TO DRIVE AMPLIFY™ BUSINESS
APIM SALES SPECIALISTS
RENEWED
CUSTOMER
PARTNERSHIPS
UPSELL
DRIVEN GROWTH
CROSS SELL
Taking Customer Success to the Next Level
+
+
Go-To-Market strategy
Sales
Customer
& Brand awareness
Execution
Success Management
FROM START TO FOREVER
2019 Financial Results
Patrick Donovan
Chief Executive Officer
Full-Year 2019 - Income Statement
In millions of euros
2019
2018
Revenue
300.0
283.8
Cost of sales
88.4
84.2
Gross Profit ( % of Revenue)
211.5
70.5%
199.7
70.3%
Operating expenses
185.6
167.8
of which Sales and marketing
99.1
83.3
of which Research and development
61.3
58.0
of which General and administrative
25.1
26.4
Profit on operating activities
25.9
8.6%
31.9
11.2%
Profit from recurring operations
14.6
4.9%
22.5
7.9%
Operating profit
14.3
4.8%
18.3
6.4%
Income taxes
-6.8
-5.6
Net profit ( % of Revenue)
5.4
1.8%
11.0
3.9%
Basic earnings per share (in €)
0.25
0.52
Organic growth of
+3.3%
in revenue
Increase of
+19%
in Sales & Marketing
investments
Profit on Operating Activities of
€25.9m
or 8.6% of revenue
Total growth of
+5.7%
in revenue
Stabilisation at
±20%of Rev.
for Research & Development
investments
Net profit of
€5.4m
or € 0.25 per share
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document.
Full-Year 2019 - Revenue by Activity
[€m]
2019
2018
2018
Total
Organic
Restated*
Reported
Growth
Growth*
18% 13%
License Services
License
52.8
57.6
56.5
-6.5%
-8.3%
Subscription
59.6
42.1
40.3
+47.8%
+41.7%
Maintenance
146.7
145.9
142.8
+2.7%
+0.6%
Services
40.8
44.9
44.2
-7.6%
-9.1%
Axway
300.0
290.5
283.8
+5.7%
+3.3%
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
20%
Subscription
49%
Maintenance
69% Recurring revenue
vs. 64.5% in 2018
Strong growth in the Subscription activity (+41.7%) to 20% of Group revenue
Maintenance revenue held steady, with organic sales growth of 0.6%
Decrease in License and Services activities
Increase of 4.5 points in the share of recurring revenue, to 69% of Group consolidated sales
Full-Year 2019 - Focus on Subscription activity
[€m]
2019
2018
2018
Organic
Restated*
Reported
Growth*
Subscription
59.6
42.1
40.3
+41.7%
of which Q4 19
23.0
10.6
10.9
+116.7%
New ACV
17.5
13.1
13.1
+33.3%
Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
Sharp up-turn in Subscription revenue growth (+41.7%)
Very strong acceleration in business at the end of the year, with organic sales growth of 116.7% in Q4 2019
Significant increase (+33.3%) in Annual Contract Value (ACV) of new Subscription contracts
Full-Year 2019 - Focus on License & Maintenance activities
[€m]
2019
2018
2018
Organic
Restated*
Reported
Growth*
License
52.8
57.6
56.5
-8.3%
of which Q4 19
19.6
19.4
18.9
+1.2%
Maintenance
146.7
145.9
142.8
+0.6%
Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
Organic decline in License revenue of 8.3% in 2019, despite a positive 4th quarter
Resilient Maintenance activities in line with previous announcements and the Group's ambitions
Full-Year 2019 - Signatures Metric
[€m]
New
Weighting
Weighted New
Signatures
Factor
Signatures
Value
License
52.8
1x
52.8
New
17.5
3x
52.5
Subscription (ACV*)
2019 Weighted Signatures
105.3
Organic Growth*
+8.3%
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
New ACV up 33.3% organically
8.3% organic growth in the signatures metric, continuing the 7.8% growth in 2018
Equal contribution of Licenses and Subscription to Signatures Metric growth
Full-Year 2019 - Revenue by Geography
[€m]
2019
2018
2018
Total
Organic
Restated*
Reported
Growth
Growth*
France
86.4
80.9
80.9
+6.7%
+6.7%
Rest of Europe
67.3
65.7
65.7
+2.4%
+2.4%
Americas
129.8
128.7
122.3
+6.1%
+0.8%
Asia / Pacific
16.5
15.1
14.9
+11.0%
+9.1%
Axway
300.0
290.5
283.8
+5.7%
+3.3%
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document
22%
29%Rest
France
of Europe
6%43%
Asia - PacificAmericas
71% of revenue generated outside France
stable on 2018
Main Balance Sheet items at 31/12/2019
Cash and equivalents
DSO
Total Assets
€21.1m
77 days
€568.8m
vs. €35.8m at 31/12/2018
stable vs. 31/12/2018
vs. €553.8m at 31/12/2018
Net debt
Current deferred revenues
Total Equity
€21.6m
€60.6
€362.6m
vs. €10.2m at 31/12/2018
vs. €75.2m at 31/12/2018
vs. €362.7m at 31/12/2018
Cash flows & Covenants at 31/12/2019
In millions of euros
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Net profit for the period
5.4
11.0
Change in operating working capital
-19.3
-3.6
requirements
Net cash from operating activities
13.6
22.6
Free cash flow
0.6
17.5
Net cash used in investing activities
-5.2
-4.0
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
-23.2
-10.7
Net change in cash
-14.7
7.6
and cash equivalents
Opening cash position
35.8
28.1
Closing cash position
21.1
35.8
Free cash flow of €0.6m in 2019 vs. €17.5m at 31/12/2018
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
31/12/2017
EBITDA
43.9
45.2
40.19
Cost of debt
(covenant > 5)
EBITDA
0.70
0.31
0.47
Net debt
(covenant < 3)
Equity
0.06
0.03
0.06
Net debt
(covenant < 1)
All bank debt covenants fully met
Balance sheet and debt capacity to seize strategic acquisition opportunities
2020 Targets & Mid-terms ambition
Patrick Donovan
Chief Executive Officer
Unchanged technological ambition
Become a market leader in
Hybrid Integration Platforms
by the end of 2020
"By 2022, Gartner predicts at least 65% of large organizations will have implemented an HIP" (1)
(1) Gartner, Innovation Insight for Hybrid Integration Platforms, Massimo Pezzini, October 15, 2018.
2020 Targets
Employee
Axway raises its revenue target and now aims
for revenue in excess of €310 million
engagement
Customer
The Group anticipates a rebound in profitability,
Satisfaction
enabling it to achieve an operating margin on business activity >10%
Growth
&
ProfitabilityThe Group also aspires to an improvement in net income over the next 12 months
Mid-term ambitions
Achieve revenue of €500 million
through organic growth in sales and acquisitions
Return to operating margin on business activity rates above 15%
and gradually move towards 20%
Sustainably increase earnings per share to above €1
Q&A
Microphones are at your disposal
Annexes
Full-Year 2019 - Change in revenue
305
+€9.5m
€300.0m
295
+€6.7m
M€
€283.8m
+€0.0m
Organic growth
285
of 3,3%
USD vs. EUR = +6.1 %
275
265
2018 Revenue
Scope effect
Exchange rate
Organic Growth
2019 Revenue
effect
Simplified Balance Sheet at 31/12/2019
In millions of euros
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Assets
Goodwill
350.0
344.1
Non-current assets
442.7
422.7
Trade receivables
71.9
65.6
Other current assets
33.2
29.7
Cash and cash equivalents
21.1
35.8
Current assets
126.2
131.1
Total Assets
568.8
553.8
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
362.6
362.7
Financial debt - long-term portion
39.2
41.8
Lease liabilities - long-term portion
22.9
-
Other non-current liabilities
13.6
11.4
Non-current liabilities
75.7
53.2
Financial debt - short-term portion
3.5
4.2
Lease liabilities - short-term portion
6.8
-
Deferred Revenues
60.6
75.2
Other current liabilities
59.7
58.4
Current liabilities
130.6
137.9
Total Liabilities
206.2
191.1
Total Equity and Liabilities
568.8
553.8
Cash and cash equivalents of €21.1m
DSO at 77 days, stable on 31/12/2018
Bank debt of €42.7m, net debt of €21.6m
Current deferred revenues of €60.6m
Changes in equity and Earnings per share at 31/12/2019
In millions of euros
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
31/12/2017
Equity at Beginning of Period
362.7
344.1
374.8
Profit for the period
5.4
11.0
4.4
Dividends
-8.5
-4.2
-8.5
Capital increase
0.0
0.2
3.2
First-time application of IFRS16
-0.7
0.0
0.0
Other
0.8
1.0
1.5
Foreign exchange translation adjustments
2.8
10.7
-31.3
Equity at End of Period
362.6
362.7
344.1
In €
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Net profit for the period
5.4
11.0
Weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares
21.23M
21.22M
Basic earnings per share
0.25
0.52
Theorical potential weighted average number of shares
22.18M
21.71M
Diluted earnings per share (in €)
0.24
0.50
Full-Year 2019 - Headcount
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
France
466
468
Rest of Europe
831
771
Americas
526
537
Asia - Pacific
62
72
Axway
1,885
1,848
Shareholding structure at 31/12/2019
Sopra Steria
Pasquier
Odin
Managers
Sopra
Family
Family
GMT
Shares outstanding
32.57%
0.13%
1.39%
1.60%
21.22%
Voting rights
36.08%
0.13%
1.51%
1.62%
25.94%
Shareholders' agreement
56.91% of shares outstanding / 65.28% of voting rights
Caravelle
Public
Treasury
shares
12.12% 30.75% 0.22%
14.80% 19.88%
21,225,381 Shares outstanding
34,714,466 Voting rights
Figures as of 30/06/2019
Alternative Performance Measures
Restated revenue:Revenue for the prior year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the current year.
Organic growth:Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidation scope and exchange rate impacts.
Growth at constant exchange rates:Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period restated for exchange rate impacts.
ACV:Annual Contract Value - Annual contract value of a subscription agreement.
TCV:Total Contract Value - Full value of a subscription agreement including both recurring revenues over the contract term and one-time payments.
Signature metric:Amount of License sales plus three times the annual value (3xACV) of new Subscription contracts signed over a given period.
Profit on operating activities:Profit from recurring operations adjusted for the share-based payment expense for stock options and free shares, as well as the amortization of allocated intangible assets.
