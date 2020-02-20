Axway Software : Presentation 0 02/20/2020 | 03:58am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2019 Full-Year Results Analysts Conference - February 20, 2020 Cloud Business Center - Paris Forward-looking statements This presentation contains forecasts that may be subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the company's future growth and profitability. The Group highlights that signatures of its contracts, which often represent investments for customers, are historically more significant in the second half of the year and may therefore have a more or less favorable impact on full-year performance.

full-year performance. Furthermore, activity during the year and/or actual results may differ from those described in this document as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties set out in the 2018 Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, AMF) on April 26, 2019 under number D.19-0404.

D.19-0404. The distribution of this document in certain countries may be subject to prevailing laws and regulations. Individuals present in these countries and in which this document is disseminated, published or distributed, should obtain information about such restrictions and comply with them. 2 2019 Full-Year Results Agenda Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer Roland Royer Chief Customer Officer 1 - Success of 2019 targets & Continuation of the transformation 2 - Customer Success Organisation: Momentum & Impact 3 - 2019 Financial Results 4 - 2020 Targets & Mid-term ambitions 5 - Q&A 3 Success of 2019 targets & Continuation of the transformation Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer Success of 2019 targets Revenue above expectations

Profit on Operating Activities in line with guidance

Strong growth in the Subscription business

Significant increase in ACV*

Growth of the Signature Metric* (License + 3xACV) €300m 8.6% +41.7% +33.3% +8.3% organic growth +3.3% or €25.9m or €59.6m or €17.5m or €105.3m AMPLIFY™ and AMPLIFY API among the best offers on the market 5 * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document. Leadership in the Hybrid Integration Platforms Market Axway a Leader in the Gartner™ Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management (October 2019) Axway a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms (Q1 2019) The Forrester Wave™:Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019,Forrester Research, Inc.,January 3,2019 Disclaimer: The Forrester Wave™ is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave™ are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. The Forrester Wave™ is a graphical representation of Forrester's call on a market and is plotted using a detailed spreadsheet with exposed scores, weightings, and comments. Forrester does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in the Forrester Wave™. Information is based on best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. ¹Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management, Paolo Malinverno,Mark O'Neill, Aashish Gupta, Kimihiko Iijima,9 October 2019. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Axway. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research 6 publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Transformation of the Group in 2019 innovation effort Acquisition of Streamdata.io

Increase in R&D investments

AMPLIFY™ Go-Live

Go-Live Analysts recognition REINFORCED MANAGEMENT Reinforcement of the ExCom: Go-to-Market, Finance, HR ▪ Strengthened regional sales leadership: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific Increased ENGAGEMENT REBOOTED GO-TO-MARKET Creation of dedicated teams to accelerate growth

Increase in Sales & Marketing investments

Significant growth in pipeline Modernised ORGANISATION Customer Success Organisation reinforced

Increased customer satisfaction

Strengthened partnerships ▪ Recruitments restarted ▪ Significant drop in attrition ▪ Increase in the Employee Engagement Score 7 Accelerated innovation, stabilized R&D investments R&D Investments (€m) R&D Allocation (%) Strategic M&A AMPLIFY & Foundation Maintenance Others €58m €61m in 2018 in 2019 31,2 32,6 76 76 65 68,5 28,7 26,8 S1 2018 S2 2018 S1 2019 S2 2019 H1 2018 H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 R&D resource allocation refocused on AMPLIFY™

Integration of Streamdata.io and AMPLIFY™ Go-Live (March 2019)

Go-Live (March 2019) Significant decrease in R&D staff attrition (-19% in 2019)

(-19% in 2019) Stabilisation of investments in Research and Development 8 Reinforcement of the management team Appointments to the Executive Committee C.Allmacher D.Fougerat P.French Chief Financial Officer EVP People & Culture EVP Go-to-Market 9 Stronger employee engagement Return to recruitments Improved Employee Engagement Score Lower Attrition +308 +18% -15% or +2% net increase in the workforce or 58% in 2019 vs. 49% in 2018 i.e. 17.7% yearly attrition rate Employee engagement boosted

Launch of Axway University 2.0 Half-yearly Employee Opinion Surveys New talent management program Implementation of a Group free share grant plan vesting in 2022

10 Customer Success Organisation: Momentum & Impact Roland Royer Chief Customer Officer Our Customer Success Journey started mid-2018… Sequences of a perpetual license offer Cycle of a subscription offer PURCHASE SUBSCRIPTION SALE IMPLEMENT SUPPORT RENEW Try & Buy / Sales → Can lead to disconnects in handoff's → Perception of "Hit & Run" for the customer Ongoing Client Engagement → Can lead to customer expectation of gaps if project stalls 12 Revamping our Brand & Go-to-Market Strategy Build Brand Awareness Renewed investment in solution marketing & Axway branding Business Value Messaging Highlighting Customer Success and business value over product features Position Axway as Digital Strategists The Axway Catalyst team takes consulting to a new level, acting as trusted advisors and helping our customers make the right decisions on digital strategy, design and technology 13 Driving Excellence in Sales Execution New General Managers B.Kearney GM APAC S.Torvik GM North America A.Saad GM EMEA New General Managers in 3 Regions out of 4

Accelerated recruitment of API Management experts

Regional Inside Sales teams

Regional alignment and reinforcement of Customer Success Management team

Culture of discipline & strong execution 14 Measuring Success Customer Loyalty Leading indicator based on Customer feedback Signatures growth in AMPLIFY API Management API Management the "doorway" to AMPLIFY™ Subscription Revenue Growth Transition to Consumption based model 15 Pipeline & Signatures growth in AMPLIFY API Management APIM Pipeline Trend (€m) 110 90 70 50 67 82 106 94 30 57 10 -10 January April July October December 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 APIM Signatures Trend (€m) 20(License + 3x ACV) 15 10 18,2 5 11,2 8,2 5,5 0 H1 2018 H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 +65% compared to January 19 Axway API Management solution identified as leader

Q4 impact of new Go-to-Market strategy & Catalysts

Go-to-Market strategy & Catalysts Several Win Back against competition +22% → Huge Q4 rebound in North America year-over-year 16 Significant increase in Subscription Revenue & New ACV 40 30 20 10 0 15 10 5 0 Subscription Revenue Trend (€m) +42% year-over-year 36,5 18,8 21,5 23,1 H1 2018 H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 New ACV Trend (€m) +33% year-over-year 14,0 4,7 8,4 3,5 H1 2018 H2 2018 H1 2019 H2 2019 All major offerings available in subscription mode since mid-2019

mid-2019 Sales enablement and incentive reviewed in H2 2019

Accelerated transition to subscription model across verticals and across regions

AMPLIFY™ Renewal rate > 88% 17 2020 Success: Direction and Priorities INCREASE OUR STRATEGIC VALUE & POSITIONING WITH KEY CUSTOMERS CATALYSTS DEVELOP STRONG REGIONAL PARTNERSHIPS ACCELERATE SUCCESS OF AMPLIFY & APIM SOLUTION INSIDE SALES DIGITAL STRATEGY CONSULTING TO DRIVE AMPLIFY™ BUSINESS APIM SALES SPECIALISTS RENEWED CUSTOMER PARTNERSHIPS UPSELL DRIVEN GROWTH CROSS SELL 18 Taking Customer Success to the Next Level + + Go-To-Market strategy Sales Customer & Brand awareness Execution Success Management FROM START TO FOREVER 19 2019 Financial Results Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer Full-Year 2019 - Income Statement In millions of euros 2019 2018 Revenue 300.0 283.8 Cost of sales 88.4 84.2 Gross Profit ( % of Revenue) 211.5 70.5% 199.7 70.3% Operating expenses 185.6 167.8 of which Sales and marketing 99.1 83.3 of which Research and development 61.3 58.0 of which General and administrative 25.1 26.4 Profit on operating activities 25.9 8.6% 31.9 11.2% Profit from recurring operations 14.6 4.9% 22.5 7.9% Operating profit 14.3 4.8% 18.3 6.4% Income taxes -6.8 -5.6 Net profit ( % of Revenue) 5.4 1.8% 11.0 3.9% Basic earnings per share (in €) 0.25 0.52 Organic growth of +3.3% in revenue Increase of +19% in Sales & Marketing investments Profit on Operating Activities of €25.9m or 8.6% of revenue Total growth of +5.7% in revenue Stabilisation at ±20%of Rev. for Research & Development investments Net profit of €5.4m or € 0.25 per share 21 * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document. Full-Year 2019 - Revenue by Activity [€m] 2019 2018 2018 Total Organic Restated* Reported Growth Growth* 18% 13% License Services License 52.8 57.6 56.5 -6.5% -8.3% Subscription 59.6 42.1 40.3 +47.8% +41.7% Maintenance 146.7 145.9 142.8 +2.7% +0.6% Services 40.8 44.9 44.2 -7.6% -9.1% Axway 300.0 290.5 283.8 +5.7% +3.3% * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document 20% Subscription 49% Maintenance 69% Recurring revenue vs. 64.5% in 2018 Strong growth in the Subscription activity (+41.7%) to 20% of Group revenue

Maintenance revenue held steady, with organic sales growth of 0.6%

Decrease in License and Services activities

Increase of 4.5 points in the share of recurring revenue, to 69% of Group consolidated sales 22 Full-Year 2019 - Focus on Subscription activity [€m] 2019 2018 2018 Organic Restated* Reported Growth* Subscription 59.6 42.1 40.3 +41.7% of which Q4 19 23.0 10.6 10.9 +116.7% New ACV 17.5 13.1 13.1 +33.3% Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document

Sharp up-turn in Subscription revenue growth (+41.7%)

up-turn in Subscription revenue growth (+41.7%) Very strong acceleration in business at the end of the year, with organic sales growth of 116.7% in Q4 2019

Significant increase (+33.3%) in Annual Contract Value (ACV) of new Subscription contracts 23 Full-Year 2019 - Focus on License & Maintenance activities [€m] 2019 2018 2018 Organic Restated* Reported Growth* License 52.8 57.6 56.5 -8.3% of which Q4 19 19.6 19.4 18.9 +1.2% Maintenance 146.7 145.9 142.8 +0.6% Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document

Organic decline in License revenue of 8.3% in 2019, despite a positive 4th quarter

Resilient Maintenance activities in line with previous announcements and the Group's ambitions 24 Full-Year 2019 - Signatures Metric [€m] New Weighting Weighted New Signatures Factor Signatures Value License 52.8 1x 52.8 New 17.5 3x 52.5 Subscription (ACV*) 2019 Weighted Signatures 105.3 Organic Growth* +8.3% * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document New ACV up 33.3% organically

8.3% organic growth in the signatures metric, continuing the 7.8% growth in 2018

Equal contribution of Licenses and Subscription to Signatures Metric growth 25 Full-Year 2019 - Revenue by Geography [€m] 2019 2018 2018 Total Organic Restated* Reported Growth Growth* France 86.4 80.9 80.9 +6.7% +6.7% Rest of Europe 67.3 65.7 65.7 +2.4% +2.4% Americas 129.8 128.7 122.3 +6.1% +0.8% Asia / Pacific 16.5 15.1 14.9 +11.0% +9.1% Axway 300.0 290.5 283.8 +5.7% +3.3% * Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the end of this document 22% 29%Rest France of Europe 6%43% Asia - PacificAmericas 71% of revenue generated outside France stable on 2018 26 Main Balance Sheet items at 31/12/2019 Cash and equivalents DSO Total Assets €21.1m 77 days €568.8m vs. €35.8m at 31/12/2018 stable vs. 31/12/2018 vs. €553.8m at 31/12/2018 Net debt Current deferred revenues Total Equity €21.6m €60.6 €362.6m vs. €10.2m at 31/12/2018 vs. €75.2m at 31/12/2018 vs. €362.7m at 31/12/2018 27 Cash flows & Covenants at 31/12/2019 In millions of euros 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Net profit for the period 5.4 11.0 Change in operating working capital -19.3 -3.6 requirements Net cash from operating activities 13.6 22.6 Free cash flow 0.6 17.5 Net cash used in investing activities -5.2 -4.0 Net cash from (used in) financing activities -23.2 -10.7 Net change in cash -14.7 7.6 and cash equivalents Opening cash position 35.8 28.1 Closing cash position 21.1 35.8 Free cash flow of €0.6m in 2019 vs. €17.5m at 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 EBITDA 43.9 45.2 40.19 Cost of debt (covenant > 5) EBITDA 0.70 0.31 0.47 Net debt (covenant < 3) Equity 0.06 0.03 0.06 Net debt (covenant < 1) All bank debt covenants fully met

Balance sheet and debt capacity to seize strategic acquisition opportunities 28 2020 Targets & Mid-terms ambition Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer Unchanged technological ambition Become a market leader in Hybrid Integration Platforms by the end of 2020 "By 2022, Gartner predicts at least 65% of large organizations will have implemented an HIP" (1) (1) Gartner, Innovation Insight for Hybrid Integration Platforms, Massimo Pezzini, October 15, 2018. 30 2020 Targets Employee Axway raises its revenue target and now aims for revenue in excess of €310 million engagement Customer The Group anticipates a rebound in profitability, Satisfaction enabling it to achieve an operating margin on business activity >10% Growth & ProfitabilityThe Group also aspires to an improvement in net income over the next 12 months 31 Mid-term ambitions Achieve revenue of €500 million through organic growth in sales and acquisitions Return to operating margin on business activity rates above 15% and gradually move towards 20% Sustainably increase earnings per share to above €1 32 Q&A Microphones are at your disposal Annexes Full-Year 2019 - Change in revenue 305 +€9.5m €300.0m 295 +€6.7m M€ €283.8m +€0.0m Organic growth 285 of 3,3% USD vs. EUR = +6.1 % 275 265 2018 Revenue Scope effect Exchange rate Organic Growth 2019 Revenue effect 35 Simplified Balance Sheet at 31/12/2019 In millions of euros 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Assets Goodwill 350.0 344.1 Non-current assets 442.7 422.7 Trade receivables 71.9 65.6 Other current assets 33.2 29.7 Cash and cash equivalents 21.1 35.8 Current assets 126.2 131.1 Total Assets 568.8 553.8 Equity and Liabilities Equity 362.6 362.7 Financial debt - long-term portion 39.2 41.8 Lease liabilities - long-term portion 22.9 - Other non-current liabilities 13.6 11.4 Non-current liabilities 75.7 53.2 Financial debt - short-term portion 3.5 4.2 Lease liabilities - short-term portion 6.8 - Deferred Revenues 60.6 75.2 Other current liabilities 59.7 58.4 Current liabilities 130.6 137.9 Total Liabilities 206.2 191.1 Total Equity and Liabilities 568.8 553.8 Cash and cash equivalents of €21.1m

DSO at 77 days, stable on 31/12/2018

Bank debt of €42.7m, net debt of €21.6m

Current deferred revenues of €60.6m 36 Changes in equity and Earnings per share at 31/12/2019 In millions of euros 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2017 Equity at Beginning of Period 362.7 344.1 374.8 Profit for the period 5.4 11.0 4.4 Dividends -8.5 -4.2 -8.5 Capital increase 0.0 0.2 3.2 First-time application of IFRS16 -0.7 0.0 0.0 Other 0.8 1.0 1.5 Foreign exchange translation adjustments 2.8 10.7 -31.3 Equity at End of Period 362.6 362.7 344.1 In € 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Net profit for the period 5.4 11.0 Weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares 21.23M 21.22M Basic earnings per share 0.25 0.52 Theorical potential weighted average number of shares 22.18M 21.71M Diluted earnings per share (in €) 0.24 0.50 37 Full-Year 2019 - Headcount 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 France 466 468 Rest of Europe 831 771 Americas 526 537 Asia - Pacific 62 72 Axway 1,885 1,848 38 Shareholding structure at 31/12/2019 Sopra Steria Pasquier Odin Managers Sopra Family Family GMT Shares outstanding 32.57% 0.13% 1.39% 1.60% 21.22% Voting rights 36.08% 0.13% 1.51% 1.62% 25.94% Shareholders' agreement 56.91% of shares outstanding / 65.28% of voting rights Caravelle Public Treasury shares 12.12% 30.75% 0.22% 14.80% 19.88% 21,225,381 Shares outstanding 34,714,466 Voting rights Figures as of 30/06/2019 39 Alternative Performance Measures Restated revenue: Revenue for the prior year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the current year.

Revenue for the prior year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the current year. Organic growth: Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidation scope and exchange rate impacts.

Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidation scope and exchange rate impacts. Growth at constant exchange rates: Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period restated for exchange rate impacts.

Growth in revenue between the period under review and the prior period restated for exchange rate impacts. ACV: Annual Contract Value - Annual contract value of a subscription agreement.

Annual Contract Value - Annual contract value of a subscription agreement. TCV: Total Contract Value - Full value of a subscription agreement including both recurring revenues over the contract term and one-time payments.

Total Contract Value - Full value of a subscription agreement including both recurring revenues over the contract term and one-time payments. Signature metric: Amount of License sales plus three times the annual value (3xACV) of new Subscription contracts signed over a given period.

Amount of License sales plus three times the annual value (3xACV) of new Subscription contracts signed over a given period. Profit on operating activities: Profit from recurring operations adjusted for the share-based payment expense for stock options and free shares, as well as the amortization of allocated intangible assets. 40 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Axway Software SA published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 08:57:09 UTC 0 Latest news on AXWAY SOFTWARE 03:58a AXWAY SOFTWARE : Presentation PU 02/19 AXWAY SOFTWARE &NDASH; 2019 FULL-YEA : Annual performance above targets, transfo.. PU 02/19 AXWAY SOFTWARE : Press Release PU 02/19 Axway Software – 2019 Full-Year Results BU 01/31 AXWAY SOFTWARE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right.. CO 01/09 AXWAY SOFTWARE : Liquidity contract PU 01/09 AXWAY : Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux BU 2019 AXWAY SOFTWARE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right.. CO 2019 AXWAY SOFTWARE : 2020 Financial Calendar BU 2019 AXWAY SOFTWARE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right.. CO

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 286 M EBIT 2020 24,7 M Net income 2020 10,5 M Finance 2020 1,62 M Yield 2020 3,28% P/E ratio 2020 21,5x P/E ratio 2021 20,3x EV / Sales2020 0,90x EV / Sales2021 0,82x Capitalization 258 M Chart AXWAY SOFTWARE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AXWAY SOFTWARE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 13,07 € Last Close Price 12,20 € Spread / Highest target 36,9% Spread / Average Target 7,10% Spread / Lowest Target -22,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Patrick Donovan Chief Executive Officer Pierre Pasquier Chairman Cecile Allmacher Chief Financial Officer Joël Depernet Executive Vice President-Research & Development Vince Padua Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AXWAY SOFTWARE -1.61% 279 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 18.76% 1 424 080 ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 26.35% 37 766 SPLUNK INC. 15.43% 26 964 SYNOPSYS 17.04% 24 525 SEA LIMITED 27.30% 23 088